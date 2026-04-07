DAX, Soleno Therapeutics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
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🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Soleno Therapeutics
|+31,26 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥈
|Biotalys
|+27,13 %
|Chemie
|🥉
|BFF Bank
|+18,86 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Quantum eMotion
|-10,19 %
|Hardware
|🟥
|AXT
|-16,44 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Viridian Therapeutics
|-28,26 %
|Gesundheitswesen
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Pacifica Silver
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Eutelsat Communications
|Telekommunikation
|🥉
|Armory Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Fannie Mae
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Antimony Resources
|Rohstoffe
|Energy Transition Minerals
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|165
|-
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|64
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Borussia Dortmund
|34
|Freizeit
|Almonty Industries
|29
|Rohstoffe
|Funkwerk
|21
|Telekommunikation
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|21
|Pharmaindustrie
Soleno Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +55,70 %
Wochenperformance: +55,70 %
Platz 1
Biotalys
Wochenperformance: +43,44 %
Wochenperformance: +43,44 %
Platz 2
BFF Bank
Wochenperformance: +27,70 %
Wochenperformance: +27,70 %
Platz 3
Quantum eMotion
Wochenperformance: +10,25 %
Wochenperformance: +10,25 %
Platz 4
AXT
Wochenperformance: -21,43 %
Wochenperformance: -21,43 %
Platz 5
Viridian Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -29,09 %
Wochenperformance: -29,09 %
Platz 6
Pacifica Silver
Wochenperformance: +28,15 %
Wochenperformance: +28,15 %
Platz 7
Eutelsat Communications
Wochenperformance: +14,17 %
Wochenperformance: +14,17 %
Platz 8
Armory Mining
Wochenperformance: +8,36 %
Wochenperformance: +8,36 %
Platz 9
Fannie Mae
Wochenperformance: -17,09 %
Wochenperformance: -17,09 %
Platz 10
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: -3,29 %
Wochenperformance: -3,29 %
Platz 11
Energy Transition Minerals
Wochenperformance: -11,21 %
Wochenperformance: -11,21 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +2,03 %
Wochenperformance: +2,03 %
Platz 13
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -10,51 %
Wochenperformance: -10,51 %
Platz 14
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +3,33 %
Wochenperformance: +3,33 %
Platz 15
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +21,19 %
Wochenperformance: +21,19 %
Platz 16
Funkwerk
Wochenperformance: +4,23 %
Wochenperformance: +4,23 %
Platz 17
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -0,69 %
Wochenperformance: -0,69 %
Platz 18
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