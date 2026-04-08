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    R&S Group (A) Releases 2025 Annual & Non-Financial Reports!

    R&S Group enters 2026 on a strong footing, combining robust 2025 growth, rising profitability and strategic expansion to reinforce its position in key power and grid markets.

    R&S Group (A) Releases 2025 Annual & Non-Financial Reports!
    Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
    • R&S Group published its 2025 annual and non‑financial reports on 8 April 2026 and held an investor event in Zurich; full documentation and webcast links were provided.
    • Strong 2025 top‑line momentum: order intake CHF 476.8M (+56% y/y), net sales CHF 414.8M (+47%), order backlog CHF 325.7M (+17%).
    • Improved profitability and cash generation: EBITDA CHF 86.7M (+28%), profit after tax CHF 58.1M (+41%), free cash flow CHF 48.1M (vs –176.2M in 2024).
    • Balance sheet and shareholder items: net financial debt down to CHF 62.9M (–31%), EPS CHF 1.56 (+19%), Board proposes dividend CHF 0.50 per share.
    • Confirmed outlook and strategy: organic net sales growth guidance 8–12% over the cycle and EBITDA margin target 19–21%; focus on disciplined investment, higher‑value applications and operational excellence.
    • Strategic expansion: Bochnia (Poland) oil distribution plant ramped up in 2025; new power transformer facility in Łódź due to start by end‑2026; 2024 acquisition of Kyte Powertech broadened the group’s geographic footprint.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at R&S Group Holding Registered (A) is on 08.04.2026.






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    R&S Group (A) Releases 2025 Annual & Non-Financial Reports! R&S Group enters 2026 on a strong footing, combining robust 2025 growth, rising profitability and strategic expansion to reinforce its position in key power and grid markets.
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