R&S Group (A) Releases 2025 Annual & Non-Financial Reports!
R&S Group enters 2026 on a strong footing, combining robust 2025 growth, rising profitability and strategic expansion to reinforce its position in key power and grid markets.
Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
- R&S Group published its 2025 annual and non‑financial reports on 8 April 2026 and held an investor event in Zurich; full documentation and webcast links were provided.
- Strong 2025 top‑line momentum: order intake CHF 476.8M (+56% y/y), net sales CHF 414.8M (+47%), order backlog CHF 325.7M (+17%).
- Improved profitability and cash generation: EBITDA CHF 86.7M (+28%), profit after tax CHF 58.1M (+41%), free cash flow CHF 48.1M (vs –176.2M in 2024).
- Balance sheet and shareholder items: net financial debt down to CHF 62.9M (–31%), EPS CHF 1.56 (+19%), Board proposes dividend CHF 0.50 per share.
- Confirmed outlook and strategy: organic net sales growth guidance 8–12% over the cycle and EBITDA margin target 19–21%; focus on disciplined investment, higher‑value applications and operational excellence.
- Strategic expansion: Bochnia (Poland) oil distribution plant ramped up in 2025; new power transformer facility in Łódź due to start by end‑2026; 2024 acquisition of Kyte Powertech broadened the group’s geographic footprint.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at R&S Group Holding Registered (A) is on 08.04.2026.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte