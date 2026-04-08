Evotec Reports 2025 Results: Laying the Groundwork for Profitable Growth

Evotec achieved high-end guidance for 2025 with revenues of €788.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of €41.1 million;

The company made significant clinical progress in partnerships with Bristol Myers Squibb and Bayer, including milestone payments and a Phase 1 study;

Evotec strengthened its biologics division through the Sandoz transaction, licensing agreements, and grants from the Gates Foundation;

The Horizon operating model transformation was initiated, including footprint reduction to 10 sites and the establishment of Centers of Excellence, aiming for €75 million cost savings by 2027;

Leadership updates include the appointment of Dr. Ashiq H. Khan as Chief Commercial Officer and Dieter Weinand as potential Chairman of the Supervisory Board;

For 2026, Evotec expects revenues of €700-780 million and adjusted EBITDA of €0-40 million, with operational improvements anticipated in the second half of the year.

The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at Evotec is on 08.04.2026.

The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 4,7590EUR and was up +5,31 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,6900EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,45 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.625,26PKT (-0,69 %).





