Gerresheimer, Kioxia Holdings Corporation & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Kioxia Holdings Corporation
|+22,26 %
|Hardware
|🥈
|Hua Hong Semiconductor
|+19,34 %
|Halbleiter
|🥉
|Spark New Zealand
|+18,99 %
|Telekommunikation
|🟥
|Prairie Operating
|-12,96 %
|Öl/Gas
|🟥
|LSB Industries
|-16,00 %
|Maschinenbau
|🟥
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|-16,63 %
|Rohstoffe
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DeFi Technologies
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|Sierra Madre Gold and Silver
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Antimony Resources
|Rohstoffe
|BP
|Öl/Gas
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Gerresheimer
|114
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥈
|Borussia Dortmund
|40
|Freizeit
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|36
|Pharmaindustrie
|Atos
|30
|Informationstechnologie
|Bitcoin
|23
|-
|Tesla
|23
|Fahrzeugindustrie
Kioxia Holdings Corporation
Wochenperformance: +27,09 %
Wochenperformance: +27,09 %
Platz 1
Hua Hong Semiconductor
Wochenperformance: +13,81 %
Wochenperformance: +13,81 %
Platz 2
Spark New Zealand
Wochenperformance: +25,02 %
Wochenperformance: +25,02 %
Platz 3
Prairie Operating
Wochenperformance: -3,59 %
Wochenperformance: -3,59 %
Platz 4
LSB Industries
Wochenperformance: -19,85 %
Wochenperformance: -19,85 %
Platz 5
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: -13,89 %
Wochenperformance: -13,89 %
Platz 6
DeFi Technologies
Wochenperformance: +10,06 %
Wochenperformance: +10,06 %
Platz 7
Sierra Madre Gold and Silver
Wochenperformance: +10,44 %
Wochenperformance: +10,44 %
Platz 8
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: +3,27 %
Wochenperformance: +3,27 %
Platz 9
BP
Wochenperformance: -7,64 %
Wochenperformance: -7,64 %
Platz 10
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -15,53 %
Wochenperformance: -15,53 %
Platz 11
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: -13,89 %
Wochenperformance: -13,89 %
Platz 12
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -9,39 %
Wochenperformance: -9,39 %
Platz 13
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +2,79 %
Wochenperformance: +2,79 %
Platz 14
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -1,43 %
Wochenperformance: -1,43 %
Platz 15
Atos
Wochenperformance: -0,28 %
Wochenperformance: -0,28 %
Platz 16
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: +5,15 %
Wochenperformance: +5,15 %
Platz 17
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -4,40 %
Wochenperformance: -4,40 %
Platz 18
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