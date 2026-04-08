Lenzing's 14 MW Power-to-Heat Plant Boosts Grid Stability & Heat Control

Lenzing has commissioned a 14 MW power-to-heat (P2H) facility that converts renewable electricity into process heat, enhancing energy efficiency and climate protection.

The facility stabilizes Austria’s power grid by participating in the balancing energy market, especially during periods of high wind and solar generation.

The project, a collaboration between Lenzing and VERBUND, sets a technological standard for industrial heat transition and supports Austria’s renewable energy integration.

The P2H system allows flexible operation to absorb surplus renewable energy, reduce renewable curtailment, and lower CO₂ emissions by replacing fossil fuels.

The project demonstrates practical industrial decarbonization, improving heat management, energy flexibility, and contributing to climate-neutral production pathways.

VERBUND manages market integration and energy marketing, while Lenzing handles technical design and site integration, exemplifying industry-energy sector collaboration.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lenzing is on 07.05.2026.

The price of Lenzing at the time of the news was 24,425EUR and was up +6,43 % compared with the previous day.

5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,300EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,51 % since publication.





