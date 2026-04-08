Lenzing's 14 MW Power-to-Heat Plant Boosts Grid Stability & Heat Control
Lenzing’s new 14 MW power-to-heat plant turns surplus green electricity into clean process heat, boosting grid stability, cutting CO₂, and redefining industrial energy use.
Foto: Lenzing Group
- Lenzing has commissioned a 14 MW power-to-heat (P2H) facility that converts renewable electricity into process heat, enhancing energy efficiency and climate protection.
- The facility stabilizes Austria’s power grid by participating in the balancing energy market, especially during periods of high wind and solar generation.
- The project, a collaboration between Lenzing and VERBUND, sets a technological standard for industrial heat transition and supports Austria’s renewable energy integration.
- The P2H system allows flexible operation to absorb surplus renewable energy, reduce renewable curtailment, and lower CO₂ emissions by replacing fossil fuels.
- The project demonstrates practical industrial decarbonization, improving heat management, energy flexibility, and contributing to climate-neutral production pathways.
- VERBUND manages market integration and energy marketing, while Lenzing handles technical design and site integration, exemplifying industry-energy sector collaboration.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lenzing is on 07.05.2026.
The price of Lenzing at the time of the news was 24,425EUR and was up +6,43 % compared with the previous day.
5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,300EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,51 % since publication.
+4,14 %
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-63,55 %
-78,45 %
-65,82 %
-66,14 %
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