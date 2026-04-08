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    Lenzing's 14 MW Power-to-Heat Plant Boosts Grid Stability & Heat Control

    Lenzing’s new 14 MW power-to-heat plant turns surplus green electricity into clean process heat, boosting grid stability, cutting CO₂, and redefining industrial energy use.

    Lenzing's 14 MW Power-to-Heat Plant Boosts Grid Stability & Heat Control
    Foto: Lenzing Group
    • Lenzing has commissioned a 14 MW power-to-heat (P2H) facility that converts renewable electricity into process heat, enhancing energy efficiency and climate protection.
    • The facility stabilizes Austria’s power grid by participating in the balancing energy market, especially during periods of high wind and solar generation.
    • The project, a collaboration between Lenzing and VERBUND, sets a technological standard for industrial heat transition and supports Austria’s renewable energy integration.
    • The P2H system allows flexible operation to absorb surplus renewable energy, reduce renewable curtailment, and lower CO₂ emissions by replacing fossil fuels.
    • The project demonstrates practical industrial decarbonization, improving heat management, energy flexibility, and contributing to climate-neutral production pathways.
    • VERBUND manages market integration and energy marketing, while Lenzing handles technical design and site integration, exemplifying industry-energy sector collaboration.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lenzing is on 07.05.2026.

    The price of Lenzing at the time of the news was 24,425EUR and was up +6,43 % compared with the previous day.
    5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,300EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,51 % since publication.


    Lenzing

    +4,14 %
    -3,51 %
    +6,36 %
    -3,31 %
    -3,51 %
    -63,55 %
    -78,45 %
    -65,82 %
    -66,14 %
    ISIN:AT0000644505WKN:852927





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    Lenzing's 14 MW Power-to-Heat Plant Boosts Grid Stability & Heat Control Lenzing’s new 14 MW power-to-heat plant turns surplus green electricity into clean process heat, boosting grid stability, cutting CO₂, and redefining industrial energy use.
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