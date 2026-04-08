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    IBU-tec Advanced Materials AG Reveals 2025 Results & EUR 0.12 Dividend Proposal

    IBU-tec is accelerating its growth path: rising earnings, a planned dividend, and a new spray tower paving the way for large-scale LFP battery material production.

    IBU-tec Advanced Materials AG Reveals 2025 Results & EUR 0.12 Dividend Proposal
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • IBU-tec presented its 2025 annual financial statements, confirming positive earnings growth with EBITDA increasing from EUR 1.0 million to EUR 4.6 million.
    • The company proposes a dividend of EUR 0.12 per share to be approved at the Annual General Meeting on May 19, 2026.
    • A topping-out ceremony for a new spray tower at the Bitterfeld site will take place on April 15, 2026, marking a key milestone in establishing battery material production.
    • The new spray tower is part of the project with PowerCo SE, with production scheduled to start in 2028, producing over 15,000 tons of LFP cathode material annually.
    • IBU-tec expects its battery materials segment to generate EUR 85–90 million in revenue by 2030, with total revenue projected to reach EUR 120–140 million and an EBITDA margin of 13–15%.
    • The company specializes in developing and producing innovative materials, including LFP battery material for electromobility and energy storage, with a focus on climate and environmental protection.

    The next important date, Publication of the 2025 Annual Report, at IBU-tec advanced materials is on 08.04.2026.

    The price of IBU-tec advanced materials at the time of the news was 14,325EUR and was up +5,33 % compared with the previous day.
    9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,87 % since publication.


    IBU-tec advanced materials

    +4,41 %
    -3,74 %
    -21,39 %
    -27,99 %
    +150,00 %
    -60,14 %
    -69,57 %
    -18,86 %
    ISIN:DE000A0XYHT5WKN:A0XYHT





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    IBU-tec Advanced Materials AG Reveals 2025 Results & EUR 0.12 Dividend Proposal IBU-tec is accelerating its growth path: rising earnings, a planned dividend, and a new spray tower paving the way for large-scale LFP battery material production.
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