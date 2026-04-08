IBU-tec Advanced Materials AG Reveals 2025 Results & EUR 0.12 Dividend Proposal

IBU-tec presented its 2025 annual financial statements, confirming positive earnings growth with EBITDA increasing from EUR 1.0 million to EUR 4.6 million.

The company proposes a dividend of EUR 0.12 per share to be approved at the Annual General Meeting on May 19, 2026.

A topping-out ceremony for a new spray tower at the Bitterfeld site will take place on April 15, 2026, marking a key milestone in establishing battery material production.

The new spray tower is part of the project with PowerCo SE, with production scheduled to start in 2028, producing over 15,000 tons of LFP cathode material annually.

IBU-tec expects its battery materials segment to generate EUR 85–90 million in revenue by 2030, with total revenue projected to reach EUR 120–140 million and an EBITDA margin of 13–15%.

The company specializes in developing and producing innovative materials, including LFP battery material for electromobility and energy storage, with a focus on climate and environmental protection.

The next important date, Publication of the 2025 Annual Report, at IBU-tec advanced materials is on 08.04.2026.

The price of IBU-tec advanced materials at the time of the news was 14,325EUR and was up +5,33 % compared with the previous day.

9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,87 % since publication.





