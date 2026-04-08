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    Shell spürt Auswirkungen des Iran-Kriegs im Gas-Geschäft - Aktie fällt

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Shell: Irankrieg minderte Gaslieferungen aus Katar
    • Aktie fiel nach Waffenstillstand um rund 6,5 Prozent
    • Gasproduktion 880.000–920.000 Barrel Öl-Äquivalent
    ROUNDUP - Shell spürt Auswirkungen des Iran-Kriegs im Gas-Geschäft - Aktie fällt
    Foto: Patrick Pleul - dpa

    LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Der Öl- und Gaskonzern Shell hat die Folgen des Iran-Krieges im ersten Quartal zu spüren bekommen. So beeinträchtigte der Konflikt die Gas-Liefermengen aus Katar, wie das Unternehmen am Mittwoch mitteilte. Bei einem iranischen Angriff in Katar war im März eine Gasaufbereitungsanlage des Konzerns beschädigt worden.

    Nachdem die USA und Iran in der Nacht zum Mittwoch einen Waffenstillstand bekannt gegeben hatten, gab die Shell-Aktie am Morgen zuletzt um rund sechseinhalb Prozent nach. Seit Jahresbeginn hat sie allerdings gut ein Fünftel an Wert gewonnen, in den vergangenen zwölf Monaten sogar fast 40 Prozent.

    Für Biraj Borkhataria von der kanadischen Bank RBC zeigt sich der Ölkonzern im laufenden Geschäft robust. Der deutliche Aufbau des Betriebskapitals spiegle das derzeit beispiellose Umfeld wider. Analyst Mark Wilson von Jefferies verwies auf ein starkes Raffinerie- und Handelsgeschäft.

    Für das erste Quartal erwartet Shell bei der integrierten Gasproduktion nun 880.000 bis 920.000 Barrel Öl-Äquivalent und damit weniger als die bisher angepeilten 920.000 bis 980.000 Barrel. Das erwartete Volumen von Flüssigerdgas (LNG) dürfte 7,6 bis 8,0 Millionen Tonnen eher etwas höher ausfallen als zuletzt als Minimum angekündigt. Shell erklärte dies mit dem Hochlauf der LNG-Produktion in Kanada. Allerdings hatte der Konzern auch mit wetterbedingten Einschränkungen in Australien und LNG-Ausfällen in Katar zu kämpfen.

    Bei der Ölförderung erwartet der Konzern nun 1,76 bis 1,86 Millionen Barrel pro Tag. Zuvor hatte Shell 1,70 bis 1,90 Millionen angepeilt. Die Raffinerie-Marge soll dabei etwas höher ausfallen als im vierten Quartal.

    Die tatsächlichen Zahlen des ersten Quartals will Shell am 7. Mai veröffentlichen./err/mne/stw

    Shell

    -4,83 %
    -8,29 %
    +1,09 %
    +21,25 %
    +28,39 %
    +34,17 %
    +118,85 %
    +87,58 %
    +98,64 %
    ISIN:GB00BP6MXD84WKN:A3C99G

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Shell Aktie

    Die Shell Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -5,81 % und einem Kurs von 38,26 auf Tradegate (08. April 2026, 10:53 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Shell Aktie um -8,29 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +1,09 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Shell bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 216,74 Mrd..

    Shell zahlte zuletzt (2026) eine Dividende von 0,3707. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,9500 %.

    Die letzten 9 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 41,33GBP. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 35,00GBP und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 45,00GBP was eine Bandbreite von -9,46 %/+16,41 % bedeutet.




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    Community Beiträge zu Shell - A3C99G - GB00BP6MXD84

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    Das Sentiment der wallstreetONLINE Community ist im Moment positiv gegenüber Shell eingestellt.

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    ROUNDUP Shell spürt Auswirkungen des Iran-Kriegs im Gas-Geschäft - Aktie fällt Der Öl- und Gaskonzern Shell hat die Folgen des Iran-Krieges im ersten Quartal zu spüren bekommen. So beeinträchtigte der Konflikt die Gas-Liefermengen aus Katar, wie das Unternehmen am Mittwoch mitteilte. Bei einem iranischen Angriff in Katar war …
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