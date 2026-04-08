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    RBC belässt Shell auf 'Sector Perform' - Ziel 3700 Pence

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • RBC belässt Shell-Einstufung auf Sector Perform
    • Kursziel von 3700 Pence für Shell angegeben
    • Aufbau des Betriebskapitals spiegelt das Umfeld
    ANALYSE-FLASH - RBC belässt Shell auf 'Sector Perform' - Ziel 3700 Pence
    Foto: Patrick Pleul - dpa

    NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Shell mit einem Kursziel von 3700 Pence auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Operativ zeige sich der Ölkonzern robust, schrieb Biraj Borkhataria am Mittwoch angesichts des jüngsten Zwischenberichts. Der deutliche Aufbau des Betriebskapitals spiegele das derzeit beispiellose Umfeld wider./rob/ajx/ag

    Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.04.2026 / 02:46 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.04.2026 / 02:46 / EDT

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    dpa-AFX Broker - die Trader News von dpa-AFX
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    Shell

    -4,41 %
    -8,29 %
    +1,09 %
    +21,25 %
    +28,39 %
    +34,17 %
    +118,85 %
    +87,58 %
    +99,51 %
    ISIN:GB00BP6MXD84WKN:A3C99G

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Shell Aktie

    Die Shell Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -4,83 % und einem Kurs von 38,66 auf Tradegate (08. April 2026, 11:47 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Shell Aktie um -8,29 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +1,09 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Shell bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 217,61 Mrd..

    Shell zahlte zuletzt (2026) eine Dividende von 0,3707. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,9500 %.

    Die letzten 8 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 42,13GBP. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 36,00GBP und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 3.700,00GBP was eine Bandbreite von -7,28 %/+9.429,94 % bedeutet.




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    Community Beiträge zu Shell - A3C99G - GB00BP6MXD84

    Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Shell. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!

    ✧ SchlagzeilenErstellt durch wallstreetONLINE AI (Beta-Version: kann Fehler enthalten)
    Im wallstreetONLINE-Forum geht es um Shells Kursentwicklung und Fundamentales: Reuters‑Meldung zu Verhandlungen über große venezolanische Gasfelder und LNG‑Optionen, Dividendenauszahlungen/Valuta bei Brokern, Einschätzungen zur Unterbewertung des Energiesektors, starker Cashflow (auch bei ~60$/bbl), Aktienrückkäufe, Risiken durch Windfall‑Taxes und geopolitische Unsicherheit; teils Gewinnmitnahmen, insgesamt überwiegend bullische Haltung.
    Das Sentiment der wallstreetONLINE Community ist im Moment positiv gegenüber Shell eingestellt.

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    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
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    ANALYSE-FLASH RBC belässt Shell auf 'Sector Perform' - Ziel 3700 Pence Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Shell mit einem Kursziel von 3700 Pence auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Operativ zeige sich der Ölkonzern robust, schrieb Biraj Borkhataria am Mittwoch angesichts des jüngsten Zwischenberichts. Der …
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