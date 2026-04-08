FutureFresenius Boosts Outlook: S&P Upgrades Fresenius to Positive

S&P Global Ratings revised Fresenius SE's outlook from stable to positive and affirmed its BBB rating, citing strong operating performance and portfolio simplification.

The company has significantly deleveraged over recent years, maintaining a target leverage range of 2.5 to 3.0x net debt/EBITDA.

Fresenius is rated investment grade by S&P (BBB/positive), Moody’s (Baa3/stable), and Fitch (BBB-/stable), emphasizing its financial stability.

The company generated €22.6 billion in revenue in 2025 and employs over 178,000 people worldwide.

Fresenius operates through subsidiaries like Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and investments such as Fresenius Medical Care, with a focus on healthcare services and products.

The company emphasizes long-term profitable growth, balance sheet strength, and resilience in its strategic focus.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Fresenius is on 06.05.2026.

The price of Fresenius at the time of the news was 44,85EUR and was up +2,84 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 44,86EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,03 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 23.950,50PKT (+3,11 %).





