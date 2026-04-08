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    tZERO & /mkt Team Up to Launch Athlete Tokenization Platform

    A new era in sports finance is emerging as tZERO and /mkt team up to turn slices of athletes’ future earnings into regulated, tradable blockchain securities.

    tZERO & /mkt Team Up to Launch Athlete Tokenization Platform
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • tZERO Group, Inc. and Blockchain Market, Inc. (d/b/a /mkt) announced a strategic partnership to launch a platform that tokenizes professional athletes’ future earnings into tradable securities.
    • tZERO will provide regulated infrastructure including an SEC- and FINRA-regulated alternative trading system (ATS), blockchain-native custody and settlement, transfer agent services, and broker-dealer capabilities.
    • /mkt will structure a portion of athletes’ future income as SEC-qualified securities offered under Regulation A+ (Tier 2), enabling fractional ownership accessible to both accredited and non‑accredited retail investors.
    • Primary distribution is planned through Forwardslash Financial LLC ( /mkt’s broker‑dealer subsidiary) pending FINRA membership approval; /mkt is preparing a Form 1‑A offering statement and no offering has yet been qualified.
    • /mkt expects to launch its first athlete-linked offerings in 2026, with secondary trading to follow on tZERO’s ATS (which offers extended daily trading hours when open).
    • The tokenized model aims to deliver faster, more transparent blockchain settlement, fractional access, and potential near‑continuous secondary trading, but investments carry substantial risks (no guaranteed returns, possible illiquidity, fraud, and loss) and are not yet available.






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    tZERO & /mkt Team Up to Launch Athlete Tokenization Platform A new era in sports finance is emerging as tZERO and /mkt team up to turn slices of athletes’ future earnings into regulated, tradable blockchain securities.
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