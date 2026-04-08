DAX, Zip & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Christophe Gateau - dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Oregen Energy
|🥈
|The FUTR Corporation
|🥉
|PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk. (B)
|DroneShield
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|Verbio
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|317
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|90
|🥉
|Atos
|50
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|41
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|39
|Silber
|38
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Zip
|+26,51 %
|🥈
|Aehr Test Systems
|+24,59 %
|🥉
|Furukawa Denki Kogyo
|+22,83 %
|🟥
|LSB Industries
|-16,00 %
|🟥
|Verbio
|-17,88 %
|🟥
|Prairie Operating
|-19,44 %
Oregen Energy
Wochenperformance: +92,31 %
Wochenperformance: +92,31 %
Platz 1
The FUTR Corporation
Wochenperformance: +18,02 %
Wochenperformance: +18,02 %
Platz 2
PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk. (B)
Wochenperformance: -11,88 %
Wochenperformance: -11,88 %
Platz 3
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -15,53 %
Wochenperformance: -15,53 %
Platz 4
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: -13,89 %
Wochenperformance: -13,89 %
Platz 5
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -23,33 %
Wochenperformance: -23,33 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +4,67 %
Wochenperformance: +4,67 %
Platz 7
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -10,60 %
Wochenperformance: -10,60 %
Platz 8
Atos
Wochenperformance: -0,28 %
Wochenperformance: -0,28 %
Platz 9
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: -13,89 %
Wochenperformance: -13,89 %
Platz 10
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -1,43 %
Wochenperformance: -1,43 %
Platz 11
Silber
Wochenperformance: +4,65 %
Wochenperformance: +4,65 %
Platz 12
Zip
Wochenperformance: +26,50 %
Wochenperformance: +26,50 %
Platz 13
Aehr Test Systems
Wochenperformance: +66,42 %
Wochenperformance: +66,42 %
Platz 14
Furukawa Denki Kogyo
Wochenperformance: +39,66 %
Wochenperformance: +39,66 %
Platz 15
LSB Industries
Wochenperformance: -19,85 %
Wochenperformance: -19,85 %
Platz 16
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -23,33 %
Wochenperformance: -23,33 %
Platz 17
Prairie Operating
Wochenperformance: -10,77 %
Wochenperformance: -10,77 %
Platz 18
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