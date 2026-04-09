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    CENIT Reports Strong 2025, Eyes 46.6% EBITDA Growth in 2026

    CENIT’s 2025 results reveal modest growth, margin pressure from one‑offs and M&A, but a solid cash profile and record backlog set the stage for a profit rebound in 2026.

    CENIT Reports Strong 2025, Eyes 46.6% EBITDA Growth in 2026
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • CENIT reported FY2025 revenues of €209.5m (+1.1% vs. 2024), fully achieving its updated guidance.
    • FY2025 EBITDA was €12.28m (-28.9% y/y) and EBIT €0.31m (-95.8% y/y), affected by ~€4.0m one‑time costs and initial M&A losses; management forecasts EBITDA ≥€18.0m for 2026 (+46.6%) and revenues ≥€210.0m.
    • Proprietary software sales grew 11.2% to €21.4m; consulting & services rose 2.4% to €87.4m, while third‑party software declined ~2.3% to €100.3m.
    • Operating cash flow improved 36.7% to €14.1m; net bank debt fell 28.0% to €17.1m; year‑end cash €16.2m; equity €42.7m (equity ratio 30.0%).
    • Headcount decreased to 903 (from 984); personnel costs were €95.4m (including restructuring and M&A); management will propose no dividend at the 10 June 2026 AGM.
    • Orders received totaled €221.9m and order backlog hit a record €93.5m at 31 Dec 2025; FY2026 focus is on operational competitiveness, efficiency (including greater use of AI) and operational excellence.

    The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at Cenit is on 09.04.2026.

    The price of Cenit at the time of the news was 6,3500EUR and was up +2,92 % compared with the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,3700EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,31 % since publication.


    Cenit

    +4,53 %
    +4,19 %
    +4,19 %
    -12,70 %
    -11,51 %
    -52,32 %
    -52,15 %
    -67,03 %
    -54,49 %
    ISIN:DE0005407100WKN:540710





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    CENIT Reports Strong 2025, Eyes 46.6% EBITDA Growth in 2026 CENIT’s 2025 results reveal modest growth, margin pressure from one‑offs and M&A, but a solid cash profile and record backlog set the stage for a profit rebound in 2026.
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