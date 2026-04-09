Verbio, Karoon Energy & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Energiekontor AG
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Lynas Rare Earths
|🥈
|Verbio
|🥉
|Arafura Rare earths
|Xiaomi
|BYD
|PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk. (B)
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Verbio
|55
|🥈
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|52
|🥉
|Gerresheimer
|52
|Almonty Industries
|44
|Silber
|34
|Energiekontor
|24
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Karoon Energy
|+9,18 %
|🥈
|Iluka Resources
|+6,55 %
|🥉
|Replimune Group
|+6,27 %
|🟥
|Applied Digital Corporation
|-4,95 %
|🟥
|Electro Optic Systems
|-5,54 %
|🟥
|Zip
|-11,41 %
Lynas Rare Earths
Wochenperformance: +13,84 %
Wochenperformance: +13,84 %
Platz 1
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -7,15 %
Wochenperformance: -7,15 %
Platz 2
Arafura Rare earths
Wochenperformance: -1,65 %
Wochenperformance: -1,65 %
Platz 3
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: +1,48 %
Wochenperformance: +1,48 %
Platz 4
BYD
Wochenperformance: -1,56 %
Wochenperformance: -1,56 %
Platz 5
PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk. (B)
Wochenperformance: -3,21 %
Wochenperformance: -3,21 %
Platz 6
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -7,15 %
Wochenperformance: -7,15 %
Platz 7
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: +5,03 %
Wochenperformance: +5,03 %
Platz 8
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -6,72 %
Wochenperformance: -6,72 %
Platz 9
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +17,89 %
Wochenperformance: +17,89 %
Platz 10
Silber
Wochenperformance: -1,29 %
Wochenperformance: -1,29 %
Platz 11
Energiekontor
Wochenperformance: +3,59 %
Wochenperformance: +3,59 %
Platz 12
Karoon Energy
Wochenperformance: -2,96 %
Wochenperformance: -2,96 %
Platz 13
Iluka Resources
Wochenperformance: +10,19 %
Wochenperformance: +10,19 %
Platz 14
Replimune Group
Wochenperformance: -24,87 %
Wochenperformance: -24,87 %
Platz 15
Applied Digital Corporation
Wochenperformance: +10,98 %
Wochenperformance: +10,98 %
Platz 16
Electro Optic Systems
Wochenperformance: +5,84 %
Wochenperformance: +5,84 %
Platz 17
Zip
Wochenperformance: +16,47 %
Wochenperformance: +16,47 %
Platz 18
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