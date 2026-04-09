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    Northern Data Group Q1 2026 Results & FY 2026 Outlook Revealed

    Northern Data Group enters 2026 with rising GPU-driven revenues, solid cash reserves and fresh plans to unlock liquidity and sharpen its strategic focus.

    Northern Data Group Q1 2026 Results & FY 2026 Outlook Revealed
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Northern Data Group's preliminary Q1 2026 revenue is expected to be between EUR 40 million and EUR 42 million, driven by GPU utilization reaching 85% in March 2026.
    • The Group anticipates Q1 2026 adjusted EBITDA to be between EUR 10 million and EUR 15 million.
    • For the full year 2026, Northern Data expects revenue to range from EUR 130 million to EUR 150 million.
    • As of March 31, 2026, the company's cash and cash equivalents remained stable at approximately EUR 58 million.
    • The Group expects to generate positive cash flow from operating activities in Q1 2026 and capitalized about EUR 8 million in interest related to a shareholder loan.
    • Northern Data is exploring initiatives to improve liquidity, including selling non-core assets and monetizing undeveloped data center sites.

    The price of Northern Data at the time of the news was 8,4700EUR and was down -0,15 % compared with the previous day.


    Northern Data

    +2,47 %
    -0,06 %
    -15,99 %
    -36,50 %
    -64,65 %
    -42,68 %
    -92,29 %
    +134,86 %
    ISIN:DE000A0SMU87WKN:A0SMU8





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    Northern Data Group Q1 2026 Results & FY 2026 Outlook Revealed Northern Data Group enters 2026 with rising GPU-driven revenues, solid cash reserves and fresh plans to unlock liquidity and sharpen its strategic focus.
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