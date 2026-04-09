Northern Data Group Q1 2026 Results & FY 2026 Outlook Revealed

Northern Data Group's preliminary Q1 2026 revenue is expected to be between EUR 40 million and EUR 42 million, driven by GPU utilization reaching 85% in March 2026.

The Group anticipates Q1 2026 adjusted EBITDA to be between EUR 10 million and EUR 15 million.

For the full year 2026, Northern Data expects revenue to range from EUR 130 million to EUR 150 million.

As of March 31, 2026, the company's cash and cash equivalents remained stable at approximately EUR 58 million.

The Group expects to generate positive cash flow from operating activities in Q1 2026 and capitalized about EUR 8 million in interest related to a shareholder loan.

Northern Data is exploring initiatives to improve liquidity, including selling non-core assets and monetizing undeveloped data center sites.

The price of Northern Data at the time of the news was 8,4700EUR and was down -0,15 % compared with the previous day.





