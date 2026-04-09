Andritz Sets Record with €3.6 Billion Order Intake

ANDRITZ booked a record Q1 2026 order intake of EUR 3.6 billion.

This equals a 54% increase versus Q1 2025.

The exceptional intake resulted from the cumulated booking of several mid‑sized orders and was mainly driven by strong bookings in the Hydropower business area.

Management warns the unusually high Q1 intake should not be extrapolated to coming quarters.

ANDRITZ confirms its full‑year guidance for revenue and comparable EBITA for 2026 despite the strong Q1 orders.

Detailed Q1 2026 financial figures will be published on April 29, 2026.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Andritz is on 29.04.2026.

The price of Andritz at the time of the news was 63,75EUR and was down -0,23 % compared with the previous day.





