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    Andritz Sets Record with €3.6 Billion Order Intake

    ANDRITZ starts 2026 with a record-breaking first quarter, fueled by strong hydropower demand and mid-sized orders, yet management remains cautious about the outlook.

    Andritz Sets Record with €3.6 Billion Order Intake
    Foto: JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com
    • ANDRITZ booked a record Q1 2026 order intake of EUR 3.6 billion.
    • This equals a 54% increase versus Q1 2025.
    • The exceptional intake resulted from the cumulated booking of several mid‑sized orders and was mainly driven by strong bookings in the Hydropower business area.
    • Management warns the unusually high Q1 intake should not be extrapolated to coming quarters.
    • ANDRITZ confirms its full‑year guidance for revenue and comparable EBITA for 2026 despite the strong Q1 orders.
    • Detailed Q1 2026 financial figures will be published on April 29, 2026.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Andritz is on 29.04.2026.

    The price of Andritz at the time of the news was 63,75EUR and was down -0,23 % compared with the previous day.


    Andritz

    +0,94 %
    +5,12 %
    -3,98 %
    -7,58 %
    +27,36 %
    +7,11 %
    +58,65 %
    +36,17 %
    +1.150,24 %
    ISIN:AT0000730007WKN:632305





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    Andritz Sets Record with €3.6 Billion Order Intake ANDRITZ starts 2026 with a record-breaking first quarter, fueled by strong hydropower demand and mid-sized orders, yet management remains cautious about the outlook.
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