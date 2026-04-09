Andritz Sets Record with €3.6 Billion Order Intake
ANDRITZ starts 2026 with a record-breaking first quarter, fueled by strong hydropower demand and mid-sized orders, yet management remains cautious about the outlook.
Foto: JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com
- ANDRITZ booked a record Q1 2026 order intake of EUR 3.6 billion.
- This equals a 54% increase versus Q1 2025.
- The exceptional intake resulted from the cumulated booking of several mid‑sized orders and was mainly driven by strong bookings in the Hydropower business area.
- Management warns the unusually high Q1 intake should not be extrapolated to coming quarters.
- ANDRITZ confirms its full‑year guidance for revenue and comparable EBITA for 2026 despite the strong Q1 orders.
- Detailed Q1 2026 financial figures will be published on April 29, 2026.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Andritz is on 29.04.2026.
The price of Andritz at the time of the news was 63,75EUR and was down -0,23 % compared with the previous day.
+0,94 %
+5,12 %
-3,98 %
-7,58 %
+27,36 %
+7,11 %
+58,65 %
+36,17 %
+1.150,24 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte