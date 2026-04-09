METLEN Energy & Metals Reveals 2025 Financial Results
In FY2025, METLEN balanced robust top-line growth and strategic milestones with project setbacks, reshaping profitability but reinforcing its market position.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Revenue rose 25% to €7,107m in FY2025, driven by record M Renewables performance and more than twofold growth in Infrastructure & Concessions.
- EBITDA declined 30% to €753m mainly due to losses in the M Power Projects (Protos) cost overruns and delays; METLEN says adjusted EBITDA would have exceeded €1bn excluding these unexpected project losses.
- Net profit after minorities was €314m (−49%); EPS €2.20 (−51%); proposed dividend €1.00 per share.
- Company admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange in Aug 2025 and subsequently included in the FTSE 100 and MSCI UK Indexes, strengthening international capital markets access.
- Segment results: M RES ET profitability fell c.78% due to MPP losses while Renewables profitability rose ~45% YoY; Infrastructure & Concessions EBITDA doubled to €100m with a backlog approaching €2bn; Metals margins pressured by high electricity costs but benefit from a greener, lower‑cost mix.
- Adjusted net debt €2.10bn with Net Debt/EBITDA of 3.1x; completed an irrevocable partial monetisation of a legal claim for €130m; management expects to meet medium‑term CMD objectives.
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