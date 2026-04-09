    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsUnternehmensnachrichtenvorwärtsNachricht
    49 Aufrufe 49 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    METLEN Energy & Metals Reveals 2025 Financial Results

    In FY2025, METLEN balanced robust top-line growth and strategic milestones with project setbacks, reshaping profitability but reinforcing its market position.

    METLEN Energy & Metals Reveals 2025 Financial Results
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Revenue rose 25% to €7,107m in FY2025, driven by record M Renewables performance and more than twofold growth in Infrastructure & Concessions.
    • EBITDA declined 30% to €753m mainly due to losses in the M Power Projects (Protos) cost overruns and delays; METLEN says adjusted EBITDA would have exceeded €1bn excluding these unexpected project losses.
    • Net profit after minorities was €314m (−49%); EPS €2.20 (−51%); proposed dividend €1.00 per share.
    • Company admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange in Aug 2025 and subsequently included in the FTSE 100 and MSCI UK Indexes, strengthening international capital markets access.
    • Segment results: M RES ET profitability fell c.78% due to MPP losses while Renewables profitability rose ~45% YoY; Infrastructure & Concessions EBITDA doubled to €100m with a backlog approaching €2bn; Metals margins pressured by high electricity costs but benefit from a greener, lower‑cost mix.
    • Adjusted net debt €2.10bn with Net Debt/EBITDA of 3.1x; completed an irrevocable partial monetisation of a legal claim for €130m; management expects to meet medium‑term CMD objectives.






    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    METLEN Energy & Metals Reveals 2025 Financial Results In FY2025, METLEN balanced robust top-line growth and strategic milestones with project setbacks, reshaping profitability but reinforcing its market position.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     