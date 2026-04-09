tZERO Capital Partners Launches Advisory Service for Private Funds
tZERO is expanding its blockchain-powered ecosystem with a new advisory arm, aiming to reshape how accredited investors access and manage digitally native private funds.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- tZERO Group launched tZERO Capital Partners, LLC on April 9, 2026, as an exempt reporting adviser to provide advisory services to private funds.
- The new service targets private funds structured under Sections 3(c)(1) or 3(c)(7) of the Investment Company Act and is available only to accredited investors and qualified clients.
- The advisory capability complements tZERO’s broker-dealer, ATS, and digital asset custody authorizations to offer integrated, institutional-grade services.
- The launch advances tZERO’s "Tokenize + Trade + Connect" strategy to support digitally native private fund vehicles and tokenized investment products for on-chain capital markets.
- The announcement stresses that it is for informational purposes only, not an offer or investment advice, and warns of substantial risks in digital asset securities (illiquidity, fraud, theft, loss).
- Media contact: Julie Ros (Head of Marketing & Communications) jros@tzero.com; tZERO provides blockchain-powered multi-asset infrastructure and trading solutions for digitized private assets.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.