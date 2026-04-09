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    tZERO Capital Partners Launches Advisory Service for Private Funds

    tZERO is expanding its blockchain-powered ecosystem with a new advisory arm, aiming to reshape how accredited investors access and manage digitally native private funds.

    tZERO Capital Partners Launches Advisory Service for Private Funds
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • tZERO Group launched tZERO Capital Partners, LLC on April 9, 2026, as an exempt reporting adviser to provide advisory services to private funds.
    • The new service targets private funds structured under Sections 3(c)(1) or 3(c)(7) of the Investment Company Act and is available only to accredited investors and qualified clients.
    • The advisory capability complements tZERO’s broker-dealer, ATS, and digital asset custody authorizations to offer integrated, institutional-grade services.
    • The launch advances tZERO’s "Tokenize + Trade + Connect" strategy to support digitally native private fund vehicles and tokenized investment products for on-chain capital markets.
    • The announcement stresses that it is for informational purposes only, not an offer or investment advice, and warns of substantial risks in digital asset securities (illiquidity, fraud, theft, loss).
    • Media contact: Julie Ros (Head of Marketing & Communications) jros@tzero.com; tZERO provides blockchain-powered multi-asset infrastructure and trading solutions for digitized private assets.






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    tZERO Capital Partners Launches Advisory Service for Private Funds tZERO is expanding its blockchain-powered ecosystem with a new advisory arm, aiming to reshape how accredited investors access and manage digitally native private funds.
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