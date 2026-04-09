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    Commerzbank AGM Invitation: Join Us on May 20, 2026!

    Join Commerzbank’s 2026 AGM in Wiesbaden: live speeches, online access for shareholders, and key votes on dividend, buybacks and capital authorisations.

    Commerzbank AGM Invitation: Join Us on May 20, 2026!
    Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa
    • AGM will be held in person on Wednesday, 20 May 2026 at 10:00 a.m. CEST at the RheinMain CongressCenter in Wiesbaden; opening speeches (Jens Weidmann and CEO Bettina Orlopp) will be broadcast live and the full meeting is available to registered shareholders via the InvestorPortal.
    • Shareholders must register by 13 May 2026 and hold shares as of the record date 28 April 2026 to participate and vote.
    • The Board and Supervisory Board propose a dividend of €1.10 per share for the 2025 financial year (2024: €0.65), totalling around €1.2bn.
    • Combined shareholder returns for 2025 will be about €2.7bn, comprising the proposed dividend plus two completed share buybacks of roughly €1.5bn executed between Sept 2025 and Mar 2026.
    • Agenda items include a resolution on retained profit (dividend) and proposals (items 7 and 8) to renew authorisation to buy back up to 10% of share capital, with purchases possible via stock exchange or multilateral trading systems.
    • Full invitation, agenda, explanations and the Chairman’s letter are published at www.commerzbank.de/agm; press and investor contact details are provided in the release.

    The next important date, "Q1 2026 result" Other natural variants: - "Result for Q1 2026" - "Q1 2026 results", at Commerzbank is on 08.05.2026.

    The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 33,90EUR and was down -0,78 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 33,93EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,09 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 23.762,50PKT (-0,95 %).


    Commerzbank

    -0,64 %
    +8,58 %
    +14,32 %
    -4,55 %
    +64,30 %
    +243,88 %
    +563,09 %
    +351,06 %
    -63,07 %
    ISIN:DE000CBK1001WKN:CBK100





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    Commerzbank AGM Invitation: Join Us on May 20, 2026! Join Commerzbank’s 2026 AGM in Wiesbaden: live speeches, online access for shareholders, and key votes on dividend, buybacks and capital authorisations.
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