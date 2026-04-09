Commerzbank AGM Invitation: Join Us on May 20, 2026!

AGM will be held in person on Wednesday, 20 May 2026 at 10:00 a.m. CEST at the RheinMain CongressCenter in Wiesbaden; opening speeches (Jens Weidmann and CEO Bettina Orlopp) will be broadcast live and the full meeting is available to registered shareholders via the InvestorPortal.

Shareholders must register by 13 May 2026 and hold shares as of the record date 28 April 2026 to participate and vote.

The Board and Supervisory Board propose a dividend of €1.10 per share for the 2025 financial year (2024: €0.65), totalling around €1.2bn.

Combined shareholder returns for 2025 will be about €2.7bn, comprising the proposed dividend plus two completed share buybacks of roughly €1.5bn executed between Sept 2025 and Mar 2026.

Agenda items include a resolution on retained profit (dividend) and proposals (items 7 and 8) to renew authorisation to buy back up to 10% of share capital, with purchases possible via stock exchange or multilateral trading systems.

Full invitation, agenda, explanations and the Chairman’s letter are published at www.commerzbank.de/agm; press and investor contact details are provided in the release.

The next important date, "Q1 2026 result" Other natural variants: - "Result for Q1 2026" - "Q1 2026 results", at Commerzbank is on 08.05.2026.

The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 33,90EUR and was down -0,78 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 33,93EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,09 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 23.762,50PKT (-0,95 %).





