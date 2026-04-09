DAX, Staar Surgical & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Christophe Gateau - dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|The FUTR Corporation
|🥈
|ITM Power
|🥉
|Arafura Rare earths
|Palantir
|PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk. (B)
|Oregen Energy
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|237
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|78
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|54
|Almonty Industries
|41
|Verbio
|39
|Tesla
|28
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Staar Surgical
|+17,55 %
|🥈
|ADF Group
|+16,67 %
|🥉
|WW International Registered
|+15,69 %
|🟥
|WiseTech Global
|-12,22 %
|🟥
|Odyssey Marine Exploration
|-13,08 %
|🟥
|Zip
|-14,53 %
The FUTR Corporation
Wochenperformance: +32,38 %
Wochenperformance: +32,38 %
Platz 1
ITM Power
Wochenperformance: +20,32 %
Wochenperformance: +20,32 %
Platz 2
Arafura Rare earths
Wochenperformance: +3,67 %
Wochenperformance: +3,67 %
Platz 3
Palantir
Wochenperformance: -9,95 %
Wochenperformance: -9,95 %
Platz 4
PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk. (B)
Wochenperformance: +8,02 %
Wochenperformance: +8,02 %
Platz 5
Oregen Energy
Wochenperformance: +17,42 %
Wochenperformance: +17,42 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +5,11 %
Wochenperformance: +5,11 %
Platz 7
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -9,78 %
Wochenperformance: -9,78 %
Platz 8
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -0,74 %
Wochenperformance: -0,74 %
Platz 9
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +18,63 %
Wochenperformance: +18,63 %
Platz 10
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -7,15 %
Wochenperformance: -7,15 %
Platz 11
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -10,59 %
Wochenperformance: -10,59 %
Platz 12
Staar Surgical
Wochenperformance: +26,20 %
Wochenperformance: +26,20 %
Platz 13
ADF Group
Wochenperformance: +19,66 %
Wochenperformance: +19,66 %
Platz 14
WW International Registered
Wochenperformance: -19,24 %
Wochenperformance: -19,24 %
Platz 15
WiseTech Global
Wochenperformance: +4,27 %
Wochenperformance: +4,27 %
Platz 16
Odyssey Marine Exploration
Wochenperformance: +28,86 %
Wochenperformance: +28,86 %
Platz 17
Zip
Wochenperformance: +16,47 %
Wochenperformance: +16,47 %
Platz 18
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