Gerresheimer, Sunrise Energy Metals & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Chen Jialiang - picture alliance/dpa/HPIC
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|The FUTR Corporation
|🥈
|Blue Moon Metals
|🥉
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Xiaomi
|Arafura Rare earths
|PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk. (B)
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Gerresheimer
|92
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|58
|🥉
|Evotec
|21
|TeamViewer
|19
|SAP
|19
|Öl (Brent)
|18
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Sunrise Energy Metals
|+11,72 %
|🥈
|KOKUSAI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
|+11,38 %
|🥉
|Fujikura
|+9,11 %
|🟥
|Chiyoda
|-3,44 %
|🟥
|Nippon Denki
|-4,59 %
|🟥
|Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co (H)
|-13,33 %
The FUTR Corporation
Wochenperformance: +48,17 %
Wochenperformance: +48,17 %
Platz 1
Blue Moon Metals
Wochenperformance: +37,96 %
Wochenperformance: +37,96 %
Platz 2
Critical Infrastructure Technologies
Wochenperformance: -18,86 %
Wochenperformance: -18,86 %
Platz 3
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: -3,84 %
Wochenperformance: -3,84 %
Platz 4
Arafura Rare earths
Wochenperformance: -4,40 %
Wochenperformance: -4,40 %
Platz 5
PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk. (B)
Wochenperformance: +4,15 %
Wochenperformance: +4,15 %
Platz 6
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -8,04 %
Wochenperformance: -8,04 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +5,54 %
Wochenperformance: +5,54 %
Platz 8
Evotec
Wochenperformance: +0,04 %
Wochenperformance: +0,04 %
Platz 9
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -2,24 %
Wochenperformance: -2,24 %
Platz 10
SAP
Wochenperformance: -5,83 %
Wochenperformance: -5,83 %
Platz 11
Öl (Brent)
Wochenperformance: -11,19 %
Wochenperformance: -11,19 %
Platz 12
Sunrise Energy Metals
Wochenperformance: +19,37 %
Wochenperformance: +19,37 %
Platz 13
KOKUSAI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Wochenperformance: +28,17 %
Wochenperformance: +28,17 %
Platz 14
Fujikura
Wochenperformance: +24,48 %
Wochenperformance: +24,48 %
Platz 15
Chiyoda
Wochenperformance: +23,19 %
Wochenperformance: +23,19 %
Platz 16
Nippon Denki
Wochenperformance: -3,89 %
Wochenperformance: -3,89 %
Platz 17
Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co (H)
Wochenperformance: +11,43 %
Wochenperformance: +11,43 %
Platz 18
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