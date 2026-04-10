SMT Scharf AG Reveals 2025 Final Financial Results: A Must-See Update

SMT Scharf AG's final revenue for 2025 was EUR 103.9 million, a 9.4% increase from 2024

Operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 2.6 million with an EBIT margin of 2.6%, slightly above forecast ranges

Revenue growth was driven by full consolidation of the joint venture Xinsha and increased tunnel logistics sales

The company’s main sales segment is coal mining, accounting for 77.4% of revenue, with significant contributions from China, Poland, and Africa

Incoming orders decreased to EUR 88.6 million in 2025, and the order book stood at EUR 26.9 million at year-end

For 2026, SMT Scharf forecasts revenue between EUR 95 million and EUR 115 million, with EBIT expected between EUR 1 million and EUR 2 million

The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at SMT Scharf is on 10.04.2026.

The price of SMT Scharf at the time of the news was 8,6000EUR and was up +0,88 % compared with the previous day.





