DAX, Unitika & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Eric Risberg - picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Oregen Energy
|🥈
|Super Micro Computer
|🥉
|Plug Power
|Rheinmetall
|HENSOLDT
|Arafura Rare earths
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|255
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|86
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|68
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|58
|Atos
|43
|Verbio
|29
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Unitika
|+25,81 %
|🥈
|Organon & Company
|+20,17 %
|🥉
|Sivers Semiconductors
|+19,55 %
|🟥
|Cloudflare Registered (A)
|-9,97 %
|🟥
|Gas Plus
|-10,18 %
|🟥
|Harbin Electric Company (H)
|-10,24 %
Oregen Energy
Wochenperformance: +8,94 %
Wochenperformance: +8,94 %
Platz 1
Super Micro Computer
Wochenperformance: +10,98 %
Wochenperformance: +10,98 %
Platz 2
Plug Power
Wochenperformance: +7,12 %
Wochenperformance: +7,12 %
Platz 3
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -8,36 %
Wochenperformance: -8,36 %
Platz 4
HENSOLDT
Wochenperformance: -8,94 %
Wochenperformance: -8,94 %
Platz 5
Arafura Rare earths
Wochenperformance: -4,62 %
Wochenperformance: -4,62 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +3,39 %
Wochenperformance: +3,39 %
Platz 7
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -8,04 %
Wochenperformance: -8,04 %
Platz 8
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +9,37 %
Wochenperformance: +9,37 %
Platz 9
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -1,22 %
Wochenperformance: -1,22 %
Platz 10
Atos
Wochenperformance: -4,73 %
Wochenperformance: -4,73 %
Platz 11
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -11,99 %
Wochenperformance: -11,99 %
Platz 12
Unitika
Wochenperformance: +38,05 %
Wochenperformance: +38,05 %
Platz 13
Organon & Company
Wochenperformance: +35,32 %
Wochenperformance: +35,32 %
Platz 14
Sivers Semiconductors
Wochenperformance: +23,29 %
Wochenperformance: +23,29 %
Platz 15
Cloudflare Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -18,26 %
Wochenperformance: -18,26 %
Platz 16
Gas Plus
Wochenperformance: -8,14 %
Wochenperformance: -8,14 %
Platz 17
Harbin Electric Company (H)
Wochenperformance: -5,26 %
Wochenperformance: -5,26 %
Platz 18
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