Burkhalter Group Shatters Expectations with Outstanding 2025 Results!

Strong 2025 financials: EPS CHF 5.78 (+7.2%), Group profit CHF 61.3m (+7.3%), EBIT CHF 73.8m (+6.0%) and sales CHF 1,207.6m (+1.8%).

Board proposes dividend CHF 5.20 per share (previous CHF 4.85), to be paid half from balance sheet profit and half from capital contribution reserves (Shareholders’ Meeting 12 May 2026).

Growth by acquisitions: two companies acquired in 2025 (Mathieu Ingenieure AG on 1 Apr 2025; Gattiker Elektro GmbH on 15 Jul 2025) and four more joined before Apr 2026 (including BZ‑Dépannage, Enplan AG, Elektro Gasser AG, Caotec SA).

Sustainability progress: expanded climate strategy (fleet feasibility study), target that >50% of contractual partners set ambitious climate targets by 2030, and multiple management‑system certifications (7x ISO 14001, 2x ISO 9001, 7x ISO 45001; Burkhalter Services achieved ISO 27001).

Performance drivers: sustained high demand for energy‑efficient building‑technology services plus efficiency gains from process optimisation and digitalisation.

Positive outlook: management expects a moderate increase in EPS in 2026; ERP integration of HVACP companies and supportive policy/tax developments should drive further demand and efficiency.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Burkhalter Holding is on 13.04.2026.



