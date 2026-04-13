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    Burkhalter Group Shatters Expectations with Outstanding 2025 Results!

    In 2025, the Group delivered robust growth, strategic acquisitions and clear sustainability advances, laying a solid foundation for higher earnings and efficiency in 2026.

    Burkhalter Group Shatters Expectations with Outstanding 2025 Results!
    Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
    • Strong 2025 financials: EPS CHF 5.78 (+7.2%), Group profit CHF 61.3m (+7.3%), EBIT CHF 73.8m (+6.0%) and sales CHF 1,207.6m (+1.8%).
    • Board proposes dividend CHF 5.20 per share (previous CHF 4.85), to be paid half from balance sheet profit and half from capital contribution reserves (Shareholders’ Meeting 12 May 2026).
    • Growth by acquisitions: two companies acquired in 2025 (Mathieu Ingenieure AG on 1 Apr 2025; Gattiker Elektro GmbH on 15 Jul 2025) and four more joined before Apr 2026 (including BZ‑Dépannage, Enplan AG, Elektro Gasser AG, Caotec SA).
    • Sustainability progress: expanded climate strategy (fleet feasibility study), target that >50% of contractual partners set ambitious climate targets by 2030, and multiple management‑system certifications (7x ISO 14001, 2x ISO 9001, 7x ISO 45001; Burkhalter Services achieved ISO 27001).
    • Performance drivers: sustained high demand for energy‑efficient building‑technology services plus efficiency gains from process optimisation and digitalisation.
    • Positive outlook: management expects a moderate increase in EPS in 2026; ERP integration of HVACP companies and supportive policy/tax developments should drive further demand and efficiency.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Burkhalter Holding is on 13.04.2026.


    Burkhalter Holding

    +0,17 %
    +1,57 %
    +0,61 %
    +19,27 %
    +54,97 %
    +98,24 %
    +176,30 %
    +61,90 %
    +1.446,04 %
    ISIN:CH0212255803WKN:A1WZP3





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    Burkhalter Group Shatters Expectations with Outstanding 2025 Results! In 2025, the Group delivered robust growth, strategic acquisitions and clear sustainability advances, laying a solid foundation for higher earnings and efficiency in 2026.
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