Gerresheimer, Aemetis & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Christophe Gateau - dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|The FUTR Corporation
|🥈
|Verbio
|🥉
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|Deutsche Lufthansa
|Arafura Rare earths
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Gerresheimer
|56
|🥈
|Borussia Dortmund
|34
|🥉
|Verbio
|26
|Atos
|25
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|25
|Gold
|17
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Aemetis
|+12,88 %
|🥈
|Organon & Company
|+8,61 %
|🥉
|ASE Technology Holding
|+8,49 %
|🟥
|Microbot Medical
|-5,88 %
|🟥
|Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co (H)
|-6,50 %
|🟥
|Replimune Group
|-58,05 %
The FUTR Corporation
Wochenperformance: +55,50 %
Wochenperformance: +55,50 %
Platz 1
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -9,82 %
Wochenperformance: -9,82 %
Platz 2
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: -5,76 %
Wochenperformance: -5,76 %
Platz 3
Deutsche Lufthansa
Wochenperformance: +2,40 %
Wochenperformance: +2,40 %
Platz 4
Arafura Rare earths
Wochenperformance: -8,32 %
Wochenperformance: -8,32 %
Platz 5
Critical Infrastructure Technologies
Wochenperformance: -4,88 %
Wochenperformance: -4,88 %
Platz 6
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -8,57 %
Wochenperformance: -8,57 %
Platz 7
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +1,96 %
Wochenperformance: +1,96 %
Platz 8
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -9,82 %
Wochenperformance: -9,82 %
Platz 9
Atos
Wochenperformance: -3,94 %
Wochenperformance: -3,94 %
Platz 10
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +0,30 %
Wochenperformance: +0,30 %
Platz 11
Gold
Wochenperformance: +0,88 %
Wochenperformance: +0,88 %
Platz 12
Aemetis
Wochenperformance: -23,19 %
Wochenperformance: -23,19 %
Platz 13
Organon & Company
Wochenperformance: +54,89 %
Wochenperformance: +54,89 %
Platz 14
ASE Technology Holding
Wochenperformance: +19,79 %
Wochenperformance: +19,79 %
Platz 15
Microbot Medical
Wochenperformance: +0,97 %
Wochenperformance: +0,97 %
Platz 16
Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co (H)
Wochenperformance: +9,52 %
Wochenperformance: +9,52 %
Platz 17
Replimune Group
Wochenperformance: -78,16 %
Wochenperformance: -78,16 %
Platz 18
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