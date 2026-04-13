    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsRosenbauer International AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Rosenbauer International
    61 Aufrufe 61 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Rosenbauer to continue efforts to increase efficiency, chg.

    Rosenbauer posted record FY25 EBIT and stronger balance sheet; margin-led execution outweighed softer sales. FY26 guidance looks achievable, with margin upside from further efficiency gains.

    On Friday, Rosenbauer published its best annual result in company history. Profitability increased on strengthened balance sheet metrics. In detail:

    Rosenbauer continued to strengthen its bottom line with Q4 EBIT having improved 44% yoy to € 51.1m, ahead of expectations (eNuW: € 46.6m). This increase was driven by ongoing efficiency measures and a conscious management decision to prioritize higher margins (+3.1 pp yoy) over sales, shifting some delivery dates into Q1. Hence, Q4 sales rose only by 2.6% yoy to € 478.3m. While this shift had been announced in Q3, it turned out larger than expected, leading the company to miss our revenue expectations (eNuW: € 500.9m).

    Profitability strengthened in FY 2025. Revenue grew by 9.4% yoy to € 1.43bn on account of an improved product mix, raised importance of component sales and customer service as well as stronger after-sales activities. While the final result came in slightly below the guidance of € 1.45bn, the decision prioritize margins over sales in Q4 makes up for this, in our view. With this but also increased efficiencies from optimized internal processes during the year, the FY EBIT-margin improved by 0.9pp to 5.9%, despite a negative contribution of € 13.8m from the PFP segment (of which € 4.1m constituted a goodwill impairment).

    Net profit soared by 82.2% yoy to € 54.3m, due to higher profitability, lower financing costs associated with the refinancing of its debt and lower taxes, largely based on one-offs (tax losses carried forward).

    Strengthened balance sheet. The equity ratio increased from 16.6% to 27.8% through a capital increase of € 119m, higher profitability as well as working capital releases. Hence, ND/EBITDA notably decreased from 4x to a solid 2x. With this, financing costs are to decrease by additional 75bps.

    Looking to FY26e, we slightly lower our revenue growth expectation of 12.3% to € 1.61m (eNuW) reflecting the company’s proven preference for margin improvements over stronger revenue growth. The ambition to increase its share of vehicles in the product mix and additional international expansion ahead remain intact as growth drivers. The EBIT margin is expected to improve to 6.7% (eNuW) leading to EBIT of € 107.5m, based on further efficiency gains from process reviews and the roll-out of a new ERP system, while accounting for potential cargo cost increases incurred in Q1 in the Middle East. We hence regard management’s sales guidance of € 1.6bn as realistic while the margin guidance of >6% seems rather conservative, in our view.

    At the end of last year, the backlog reach new highs (FY25 book-to-bill at 1.1x) despite weaker intake from the Americas in light on uncertainties. Nevertheless, visibility reaches well into 2027. If profitability continues to improve as planned, the company could consider resuming regular dividend payments by FY27, in our view.

    Maintaining BUY at an unchanged PT of € 61, based on based on a blended FCFY framework FY26/27e.






    Verfasst von NuWays AG
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Rosenbauer to continue efforts to increase efficiency, chg. Rosenbauer posted record FY25 EBIT and stronger balance sheet; margin-led execution outweighed softer sales. FY26 guidance looks achievable, with margin upside from further efficiency gains.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     