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    Accentro Real Estate AG: Dr. Nedim Cen Resigns as Chairman, Ghassemi-Moghadam Joins Supervisory Board

    Accentro Real Estate AG announces a key change on its Supervisory Board as it advances its restructuring and sharpens its strategic focus.

    Accentro Real Estate AG: Dr. Nedim Cen Resigns as Chairman, Ghassemi-Moghadam Joins Supervisory Board
    Foto: Paul Skupin/Geisler-Fotopress - picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress
    • Dr Nedim Cen resigned from his mandate as member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Accentro Real Estate AG for personal reasons, effective 31 March 2026.
    • To keep the Supervisory Board fully functional, the company initiated a court appointment process following proposals from the Management Board and Supervisory Board.
    • Mr Dariush Ghassemi‑Moghadam has been appointed by the court as a new member of the Supervisory Board.
    • Mr Ghassemi‑Moghadam is a lawyer with many years’ experience in banking and capital markets law and real estate law, and has held senior banking management roles, including CFO.
    • He is expected to support Accentro’s ongoing restructuring and to drive the company’s strategic realignment.
    • The announcement was published by Accentro Real Estate AG via EQS News on 13 April 2026; Accentro is a German residential investor and market leader in housing privatisation.






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    Accentro Real Estate AG: Dr. Nedim Cen Resigns as Chairman, Ghassemi-Moghadam Joins Supervisory Board Accentro Real Estate AG announces a key change on its Supervisory Board as it advances its restructuring and sharpens its strategic focus.
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