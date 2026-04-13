Sandmark Crypto Report: Credible Insights Boost Investment Confidence
From Sydney to São Paulo, a new global survey reveals how seasoned finance insiders really see crypto: risky bet, growth engine, or the next mainstream asset.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Survey of over 5,000 finance professionals and crypto investors across Australia, Brazil, India, Singapore, South Korea, UAE, UK and US, focused on financially literate investors working in/with the finance industry.
- 38% of finance professionals who personally hold crypto view it as a growth opportunity with strong upside potential.
- 96% of professional investors are optimistic about crypto’s future as an asset, versus just 39% of beginner investors.
- 25% of finance professionals describe crypto primarily as a high‑risk asset, but this falls to about 1 in 10 among those who personally invest.
- 42% cite regulatory uncertainty as the primary barrier to greater institutional involvement; the report finds clearer regulation would catalyse institutional adoption.
- Public figures strongly shape sentiment — Elon Musk drives the most positive sentiment (51%) while Donald Trump generates the most negative (38%) yet is also the second most‑cited positive influence (17%), illustrating influencers can both boost enthusiasm and undermine trust.
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