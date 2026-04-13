mVISE AG in Major Talks Over Three Investment Deals
mVISE AG is gearing up for strategic stakes in three high-potential German software firms, aiming to boost growth, market reach, and long-term leadership.
Foto: Kirill Sh - Unsplash
- mVISE AG is in concrete negotiations for investments in three independent, software-focused companies in Germany.
- The targeted stakes range from just over 10% to just under 30%, with total investment values of approximately EUR 8–12 million.
- The companies are well-positioned in their markets, including a German market leader, a leading ad-tech SaaS platform, and a proprietary cloud-based e-commerce platform.
- mVISE plans to exert operational impact through software development, sales support, and management roles, aiming for an annual revenue potential of about EUR 3 million and EBITDA of EUR 1.2–1.5 million.
- The strategic goal is to establish market leadership in Germany by consolidating these companies and achieving long-term revenue of around EUR 40 million.
- The investments align with mVISE’s transformation strategy, focusing on growth, operational improvements, and market dominance in the software sector.
The next important date, Publication of annual financial statements, at mVISE is on 01.05.2026.
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