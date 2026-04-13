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    GRAMMER AG Q1 2026 Earnings Growth Surges Year-on-Year

    In Q1 2026, revenue and earnings softened amid regional headwinds, yet the Executive Board upholds its full-year guidance and outlook.

    GRAMMER AG Q1 2026 Earnings Growth Surges Year-on-Year
    Foto: vadimborkin - 258917169
    • Q1 2026 operating EBIT approx. EUR 18.3m (Q1 2025: EUR 23.9m); operating EBIT margin 4.0% (FY2025: 4.1%); EBIT was supported by positive currency effects of about EUR 4.8m.
    • Group revenue Jan–Mar 2026 approx. EUR 462.0m, down ~EUR 25.4m vs. Q1 2025 (EUR 487.4m).
    • Revenue and earnings declines were concentrated in the AMERICAS and APAC regions.
    • China’s high‑margin automotive business weakened as American and European OEMs continued to lose market share to local Chinese OEMs.
    • In the AMERICAS the revenue decline was mainly due to platform phase‑outs and lower commercial vehicle volumes.
    • Executive Board confirms full‑year guidance: Group revenue ~EUR 1.9bn and operating EBIT ~EUR 80m, noting the outlook depends on geopolitical developments; Q1 quarterly statement to be published on April 29, 2026.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Grammer is on 29.04.2026.

    The price of Grammer at the time of the news was 8,6500EUR and was up +4,85 % compared with the previous day.
    2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,4000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,89 % since publication.


    Grammer

    +0,60 %
    +24,14 %
    +28,57 %
    +47,54 %
    +30,00 %
    -43,67 %
    -66,99 %
    -75,97 %
    -35,57 %
    ISIN:DE0005895403WKN:589540





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    GRAMMER AG Q1 2026 Earnings Growth Surges Year-on-Year In Q1 2026, revenue and earnings softened amid regional headwinds, yet the Executive Board upholds its full-year guidance and outlook.
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