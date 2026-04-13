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    Rumble Launches Exchange to Build Unified Video, Cloud & AI Platform

    Rumble moves to acquire Northern Data, uniting media, cloud, and AI infrastructure in a bold bid to build a powerhouse for next‑generation digital growth.

    Rumble Launches Exchange to Build Unified Video, Cloud & AI Platform
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Rumble Inc. has launched an exchange offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Northern Data, aiming to create a unified video, cloud, and AI growth platform.
    • The acceptance period for the offer runs from April 13, 2026, to May 9, 2026, with approximately 72% of Northern Data shares already secured by commitments.
    • The proposed merger would combine Rumble’s expanding media and cloud services with Northern Data’s GPU assets and data center infrastructure, positioning the combined company as a leader in AI infrastructure.
    • Northern Data’s management and supervisory boards support the offer, and the delisting of Northern Data shares will occur promptly after the transaction closes.
    • Rumble has a strong relationship with Tether, which has invested nearly $1 billion in Rumble’s platform and plans to leverage Rumble’s GPU services for its AI division, enhancing long-term stability and growth.
    • The transaction is not conditioned on a minimum tender threshold and is expected to significantly boost Rumble’s capabilities in AI, cloud computing, and digital media, creating new growth opportunities for both companies.






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    Rumble Launches Exchange to Build Unified Video, Cloud & AI Platform Rumble moves to acquire Northern Data, uniting media, cloud, and AI infrastructure in a bold bid to build a powerhouse for next‑generation digital growth.
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