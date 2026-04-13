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    PLANOPTIK AG: 2025 Final Results Revealed!

    PLANOPTIK AG has confirmed its preliminary 2025 IFRS results, revealing lower revenues and earnings ahead of the full annual report due on 29 April 2026.

    PLANOPTIK AG: 2025 Final Results Revealed!
    Foto: Owen Miller - Unsplash
    • PLANOPTIK AG confirms its preliminary consolidated IFRS figures for the 2025 financial year.
    • Consolidated revenue for 2025 was EUR 11,274 thousand, down from EUR 11,858 thousand in the previous year.
    • EBITDA fell to EUR 1,602 thousand (previous year: EUR 2,506 thousand).
    • EBIT decreased to EUR 129 thousand (previous year: EUR 1,114 thousand).
    • EBT was EUR -15 thousand and net profit for the year was EUR -59 thousand (previous year: EBT EUR 1,032 thousand; net profit EUR 678 thousand).
    • The full annual report will be published on 29 April 2026.

    The price of Plan Optik at the time of the news was 7,5900EUR and was up +7,51 % compared with the previous day.
    7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,5800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,13 % since publication.


    Plan Optik

    +6,09 %
    +17,16 %
    +48,32 %
    +35,77 %
    +136,91 %
    +126,28 %
    +370,67 %
    +328,14 %
    +49,55 %
    ISIN:DE000A0HGQS8WKN:A0HGQS





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    PLANOPTIK AG: 2025 Final Results Revealed! PLANOPTIK AG has confirmed its preliminary 2025 IFRS results, revealing lower revenues and earnings ahead of the full annual report due on 29 April 2026.
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