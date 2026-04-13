PLANOPTIK AG: 2025 Final Results Revealed!
PLANOPTIK AG has confirmed its preliminary 2025 IFRS results, revealing lower revenues and earnings ahead of the full annual report due on 29 April 2026.
Foto: Owen Miller - Unsplash
- PLANOPTIK AG confirms its preliminary consolidated IFRS figures for the 2025 financial year.
- Consolidated revenue for 2025 was EUR 11,274 thousand, down from EUR 11,858 thousand in the previous year.
- EBITDA fell to EUR 1,602 thousand (previous year: EUR 2,506 thousand).
- EBIT decreased to EUR 129 thousand (previous year: EUR 1,114 thousand).
- EBT was EUR -15 thousand and net profit for the year was EUR -59 thousand (previous year: EBT EUR 1,032 thousand; net profit EUR 678 thousand).
- The full annual report will be published on 29 April 2026.
The price of Plan Optik at the time of the news was 7,5900EUR and was up +7,51 % compared with the previous day.
7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,5800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,13 % since publication.
+6,09 %
+17,16 %
+48,32 %
+35,77 %
+136,91 %
+126,28 %
+370,67 %
+328,14 %
+49,55 %
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