DAX, Revolution Medicines & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|UBERDOC Health Technologies
|🥈
|Oregen Energy
|🥉
|ITM Power
|Deutsche Lufthansa
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Deutsche Telekom
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|227
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|60
|🥉
|Borussia Dortmund
|32
|Atos
|26
|Verbio
|25
|mutares
|24
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Revolution Medicines
|+41,24 %
|🥈
|Spyre Therapeutics
|+29,00 %
|🥉
|Cellectis Share
|+28,53 %
|🟥
|Sierra Madre Gold and Silver
|-8,27 %
|🟥
|Microbot Medical
|-11,31 %
|🟥
|Replimune Group
|-66,69 %
UBERDOC Health Technologies
Wochenperformance: +19,02 %
Wochenperformance: +19,02 %
Platz 1
Oregen Energy
Wochenperformance: +10,57 %
Wochenperformance: +10,57 %
Platz 2
ITM Power
Wochenperformance: +36,45 %
Wochenperformance: +36,45 %
Platz 3
Deutsche Lufthansa
Wochenperformance: +2,40 %
Wochenperformance: +2,40 %
Platz 4
Critical Infrastructure Technologies
Wochenperformance: -4,88 %
Wochenperformance: -4,88 %
Platz 5
Deutsche Telekom
Wochenperformance: -5,80 %
Wochenperformance: -5,80 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +1,73 %
Wochenperformance: +1,73 %
Platz 7
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -11,18 %
Wochenperformance: -11,18 %
Platz 8
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -3,10 %
Wochenperformance: -3,10 %
Platz 9
Atos
Wochenperformance: -3,94 %
Wochenperformance: -3,94 %
Platz 10
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -9,82 %
Wochenperformance: -9,82 %
Platz 11
mutares
Wochenperformance: -6,86 %
Wochenperformance: -6,86 %
Platz 12
Revolution Medicines
Wochenperformance: +39,36 %
Wochenperformance: +39,36 %
Platz 13
Spyre Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +41,15 %
Wochenperformance: +41,15 %
Platz 14
Cellectis Share
Wochenperformance: +26,90 %
Wochenperformance: +26,90 %
Platz 15
Sierra Madre Gold and Silver
Wochenperformance: -7,30 %
Wochenperformance: -7,30 %
Platz 16
Microbot Medical
Wochenperformance: -4,85 %
Wochenperformance: -4,85 %
Platz 17
Replimune Group
Wochenperformance: -82,18 %
Wochenperformance: -82,18 %
Platz 18
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