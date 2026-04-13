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    Victims of OneCoin Fraud (2014–2019): Claim Your DOJ Compensation Now

    Victims of the OneCoin cryptocurrency fraud may now seek compensation through a new U.S. Department of Justice remission program.

    Victims of OneCoin Fraud (2014–2019): Claim Your DOJ Compensation Now
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • The U.S. Department of Justice has opened a petition-for-remission program to compensate victims who invested in the fraudulent OneCoin cryptocurrency between 2014 and 2019.
    • OneCoin was orchestrated by co‑founders Ruja Ignatova and Karl Sebastian Greenwood and others; the Southern District of New York pursued prosecutions and criminal forfeiture of scheme proceeds.
    • Net proceeds from forfeited assets will be made available to compensate victims through the remission process.
    • Eligibility: purchasers of OneCoin between 2014 and 2019 who suffered a net loss after accounting for withdrawals or collateral recoveries may apply.
    • To participate, submit a completed petition with documentation verifying monetary losses by June 30, 2026 (online or by mail at www.onecoinremission.com); filing is free and an attorney is not required, but submission does not guarantee payment.
    • More information and contact details: www.onecoinremission.com; phone 1‑833‑421‑9748; email info@OneCoinRemission.com; mail: OneCoin Remission, c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC, P.O. Box 225391, New York, NY 10150‑5391.






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    Victims of OneCoin Fraud (2014–2019): Claim Your DOJ Compensation Now Victims of the OneCoin cryptocurrency fraud may now seek compensation through a new U.S. Department of Justice remission program.
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