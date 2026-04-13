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    Nemetschek to Acquire Heavy Construction Systems Specialist HCSS

    Nemetschek SE is set to reshape its Build segment with the planned acquisition of U.S.-based construction software leader HCSS from Thoma Bravo.

    Nemetschek to Acquire Heavy Construction Systems Specialist HCSS
    Foto: Olaf Gedanitz - stock.adobe.com
    • Nemetschek SE signed a definitive agreement on 13 April 2026 to acquire Heavy Construction Systems Specialists (HCSS) from private equity firm Thoma Bravo.
    • HCSS is a leading North American provider of infrastructure and heavy‑civil construction software, founded in 1986, headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, employing over 550 people and serving more than 4,000 companies.
    • In 2025 HCSS generated approximately $215 million in revenue, delivered ~21% ARR growth and an EBITDA margin of ~40% (US‑GAAP).
    • HCSS will join Nemetschek’s Build segment (which includes Bluebeam, GoCanvas and Nevaris); under the deal Nemetschek will hold ~72% of the Build segment and Thoma Bravo ~28% as a minority shareholder, while the Build segment remains fully consolidated and managed by Nemetschek SE.
    • Nemetschek will refinance all existing HCSS debt and liabilities, which will increase the Group’s net debt by about EUR 450 million, while preserving balance sheet flexibility and leaving Nemetschek SE’s shareholder structure unchanged.
    • The acquisition broadens Nemetschek’s exposure to the resilient infrastructure/heavy‑civil market, expands the Build segment’s total addressable market to an estimated USD 12bn by 2028, strengthens its North American position, and is expected to close in H2 2026 subject to customary regulatory approvals.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Nemetschek is on 30.04.2026.

    The price of Nemetschek at the time of the news was 61,50EUR and was up +1,40 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 60,75EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,22 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.428,87PKT (+0,21 %).


    Nemetschek

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    -35,70 %
    -43,31 %
    -8,16 %
    +2,90 %
    +295,71 %
    +1.057,14 %
    ISIN:DE0006452907WKN:645290





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    Nemetschek to Acquire Heavy Construction Systems Specialist HCSS Nemetschek SE is set to reshape its Build segment with the planned acquisition of U.S.-based construction software leader HCSS from Thoma Bravo.
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