Nemetschek to Acquire HCSS, Launching Global Construction Tech Leader

Nemetschek SE is acquiring HCSS, a leading construction technology provider for infrastructure and heavy civil sectors

The acquisition expands Nemetschek’s market presence in the growing infrastructure sector and enhances its global position in AEC/O

HCSS, based in Texas, supports over 4,000 companies with a platform that improves efficiency, safety, and communication in heavy civil construction

The deal will strengthen Nemetschek’s Build & Construct segment, increasing its market opportunity to an estimated USD 12 billion by 2028

The transaction structure maintains Nemetschek’s financial flexibility, with Thoma Bravo becoming a minority shareholder holding approximately 28% of the segment

The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and conditions

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Nemetschek is on 30.04.2026.

The price of Nemetschek at the time of the news was 61,50EUR and was up +1,40 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.428,87PKT (+0,21 %).





