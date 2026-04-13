Nemetschek to Acquire HCSS, Launching Global Construction Tech Leader
Nemetschek SE is set to reshape the construction tech landscape with its planned acquisition of HCSS, a major US player in heavy civil and infrastructure software.
Foto: Olaf Gedanitz - stock.adobe.com
- Nemetschek SE is acquiring HCSS, a leading construction technology provider for infrastructure and heavy civil sectors
- The acquisition expands Nemetschek’s market presence in the growing infrastructure sector and enhances its global position in AEC/O
- HCSS, based in Texas, supports over 4,000 companies with a platform that improves efficiency, safety, and communication in heavy civil construction
- The deal will strengthen Nemetschek’s Build & Construct segment, increasing its market opportunity to an estimated USD 12 billion by 2028
- The transaction structure maintains Nemetschek’s financial flexibility, with Thoma Bravo becoming a minority shareholder holding approximately 28% of the segment
- The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and conditions
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Nemetschek is on 30.04.2026.
The price of Nemetschek at the time of the news was 61,50EUR and was up +1,40 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.428,87PKT (+0,21 %).
+1,40 %
-8,34 %
-13,10 %
-35,70 %
-43,31 %
-8,16 %
+2,90 %
+295,71 %
+1.071,43 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte