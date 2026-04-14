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    Investor Day: Unveiling Growth, Tech Innovation & Capital Returns

    At its 2026 Investor Day, Sensirion unveils how smart gas sensing, disciplined capital allocation and high-growth markets will fuel its next chapter of sustainable value creation.

    Investor Day: Unveiling Growth, Tech Innovation & Capital Returns
    Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
    • Investor Day (14 April 2026) to present Sensirion’s strategy, priority growth areas and long-term value-creation and capital-allocation approach
    • Sensirion positions itself as a leading global digital microsensor manufacturer with an integrated technology portfolio for precise measurement of tiny gas volumes (environmental sensors, flow, differential pressure and gas leakage sensors) and a global sales network
    • Strategic focus on “smart gas sensing,” driven by regulation, climate and health megatrends, targeting three high-growth areas: critical gas leak detection, advanced medical sensor solutions (health monitoring, breath analysis, diagnostics) and industrial gas analytics
    • Plans to address more than 10 strategic growth areas across four end markets; Investor Day highlights four growth hotspots: medical, HVAC, automotive and connected solutions
    • First-time disclosure of return on invested capital (ROIC): average ~17% since the IPO, underscoring consistent value creation and disciplined capital allocation
    • Medium-term outlook confirmed: assuming constant FX, expected average annual revenue growth in the low- to mid-teens over the next 4–6 years and average EBITDA margin in the mid- to high-teens

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Sensirion Holding is on 25.05.2026.


    Sensirion Holding

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    ISIN:CH0406705126WKN:A2JGBW





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    Investor Day: Unveiling Growth, Tech Innovation & Capital Returns At its 2026 Investor Day, Sensirion unveils how smart gas sensing, disciplined capital allocation and high-growth markets will fuel its next chapter of sustainable value creation.
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