Comet Posts Very Strong Order Intake
Comet enters 2026 with softer sales but surging orders, a robust book-to-bill ratio, and strong positioning for the next semiconductor upturn despite global uncertainties.
Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
- Comet's net sales in Q1/26 were CHF 106.3 million, a 4.5% decrease compared to Q1/25, but incoming orders surged to CHF 144.9 million, an 11.6% increase from Q4/25 and a 22.3% rise from Q1/25.
- The book-to-bill ratio for Q1/26 was 1.4, driven by all divisions, especially benefiting from the semiconductor industry's growth cycle.
- The semiconductor industry remained resilient in Q1/26, with limited direct impact from geopolitical issues but rising energy costs and supply chain vulnerabilities.
- Comet expects 2026 to be a strong year with net sales and adjusted EBITDA margin significantly exceeding 2025, supported by a strong order book and an anticipated industry upturn.
- The company maintains a cautious outlook due to limited visibility on the timing and strength of the emerging semiconductor cycle, despite positive market estimates of 15-25% growth in wafer fabrication equipment spending.
- Comet's exposure to the Middle East is minimal, but indirect effects like higher logistics costs and raw material prices could influence operations; the company is well-positioned to adapt to changing conditions.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Comet Holding is on 31.07.2026.
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