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    Cicor Wins Big Clients in Q1, Anticipates Strong 2026 Sales Momentum

    Cicor starts 2026 with robust momentum: strong Q1 orders, rising sales, and new strategic partnerships set the stage for sustained growth despite supply challenges.

    Cicor Wins Big Clients in Q1, Anticipates Strong 2026 Sales Momentum
    Foto: Cicor Management AG
    • Cicor recorded a strong order intake in Q1 2026, driven mainly by the Aerospace & Defence market, with net sales of CHF 160.7 million, up 22.6% from the previous year.
    • The company won two new Aerospace & Defence customers, including Kongsberg, and established a new long-term partnership in railway infrastructure, with expected sales contributions starting in 2027 exceeding CHF 20 million annually.
    • Organic sales declined by 6% in Q1 2026 due to supply chain constraints and component availability issues, despite a 33.4% growth from acquisitions.
    • The order backlog remains solid, providing revenue visibility for upcoming quarters, with expected organic growth to build throughout 2026, especially in the second half.
    • Cicor confirms its 2026 guidance: sales between CHF 700-750 million and adjusted EBITDA of CHF 70-80 million, assuming no significant negative geopolitical impacts.
    • The company maintains an active M&A pipeline to strengthen its market position and support long-term growth.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Cicor Technologies is on 23.07.2026.


    Cicor Technologies

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    -1,11 %
    -7,59 %
    +29,78 %
    +202,82 %
    +197,18 %
    +65,43 %
    ISIN:CH0008702190WKN:913744





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