Cicor Wins Big Clients in Q1, Anticipates Strong 2026 Sales Momentum

Cicor recorded a strong order intake in Q1 2026, driven mainly by the Aerospace & Defence market, with net sales of CHF 160.7 million, up 22.6% from the previous year.

The company won two new Aerospace & Defence customers, including Kongsberg, and established a new long-term partnership in railway infrastructure, with expected sales contributions starting in 2027 exceeding CHF 20 million annually.

Organic sales declined by 6% in Q1 2026 due to supply chain constraints and component availability issues, despite a 33.4% growth from acquisitions.

The order backlog remains solid, providing revenue visibility for upcoming quarters, with expected organic growth to build throughout 2026, especially in the second half.

Cicor confirms its 2026 guidance: sales between CHF 700-750 million and adjusted EBITDA of CHF 70-80 million, assuming no significant negative geopolitical impacts.

The company maintains an active M&A pipeline to strengthen its market position and support long-term growth.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Cicor Technologies is on 23.07.2026.



