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    tonies Registered (A) Achieves Record 2025, Projects Strong 2026 Growth & Global Success

    In 2025, tonies turned momentum into milestone success, scaling its global ecosystem, boosting profitability, and setting bold growth ambitions for 2026 and beyond.

    tonies Registered (A) Achieves Record 2025, Projects Strong 2026 Growth & Global Success
    Foto: 916319805
    • In 2025, tonies achieved record profitability with a 31% increase in group revenue to EUR 630 million, driven by growth in all markets and successful product launches.
    • The expansion of the ecosystem around the new Toniebox 2, including innovations like Tonieplay and My First Tonies, fueled significant growth, especially in international markets where revenue share increased to 66%.
    • North America remained the largest market, with revenue up 31% to EUR 276 million, supported by major retail partnerships and new product offerings.
    • Revenue from Tonieboxes grew 18% to EUR 161 million, with over 10 million units sold worldwide by September 2025, establishing a strong base for recurring revenue.
    • Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 8.6%, reflecting operational efficiency and favorable product mix, despite challenges like US tariffs.
    • For 2026, tonies forecasts over 20% revenue growth to EUR >760 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9-11%, demonstrating confidence in continued profitable expansion.

    The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at tonies Registered (A) is on 14.04.2026.

    The price of tonies Registered (A) at the time of the news was 10,590EUR and was up +3,52 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,650EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,57 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.281,33PKT (+0,24 %).


    tonies Registered (A)

    +1,56 %
    +7,78 %
    -1,89 %
    -4,78 %
    +94,37 %
    +80,17 %
    +6,45 %
    ISIN:LU2333563281WKN:A3CM2W





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    tonies Registered (A) Achieves Record 2025, Projects Strong 2026 Growth & Global Success In 2025, tonies turned momentum into milestone success, scaling its global ecosystem, boosting profitability, and setting bold growth ambitions for 2026 and beyond.
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