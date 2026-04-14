Buy & Build to gain momentum

Yesterday, management announced it has entered into concrete negotiations to acquire minority stakes in three independent, software-centric companies. The announcement marks a pivotal step in mVISE's transformation from a restructured software developer into an operative Buy & Build platform, precisely the catalyst we have been flagging as the key near-term value driver in our latest updated.

According to the release, the three targets operate independently from one another and are well-positioned in their respective niches. One is already German market leader in its end-customer segment, the second is one of the leading players in the Ad-Tech space operating a specialised SaaS platform, and the third operates a proprietary cloud e-commerce platform covering all processes for digital commerce, holding a leading position in the merchandising market. Targeted stakes range from slightly above 10% to just below 30% and are explicitly intended as a starting point, with management targeting full consolidation over time and an uncontested market leadership position in Germany.