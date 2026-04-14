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    HMS Bergbau Announces Bold 2025 Financial Outlook

    HMS Bergbau enters 2025 with soaring earnings, stronger equity, and a bold shift toward diversified mining and energy—despite softer sales in a weaker commodity market.

    HMS Bergbau Announces Bold 2025 Financial Outlook
    Foto: Sunshine Seeds - 198506252
    • HMS Bergbau's preliminary 2025 figures show a tripling of EBITDA to EUR 59.4 million due to the initial consolidation of Maatla Resources and valuation effects from IFRS transition.
    • Sales decreased slightly to EUR 1.22 billion from EUR 1.36 billion in 2024, mainly due to lower commodity prices.
    • Net income significantly increased to EUR 54.8 million from EUR 13.2 million in the previous year.
    • Equity rose sharply to EUR 136.5 million from EUR 51.1 million, with an improved equity ratio of 38.2%.
    • The company is transforming into a diversified commodities firm, expanding into mining (majority stakes in Maatla and Hoshoza Resources), liquid fuels, and lubricants.
    • A webcast will be held on April 15, 2026, where CEO Dennis Schwindt and CFO Jens Moir will discuss the results and outlook.

    The next important date, Publication of the consolidated/annual financial statements, at HMS Bergbau is on 30.06.2026.

    The price of HMS Bergbau at the time of the news was 44,70EUR and was down -0,22 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 44,80EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,22 % since publication.


    HMS Bergbau

    -0,22 %
    +5,01 %
    +0,22 %
    -4,27 %
    +325,71 %
    ISIN:DE0006061104WKN:606110





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    HMS Bergbau Announces Bold 2025 Financial Outlook HMS Bergbau enters 2025 with soaring earnings, stronger equity, and a bold shift toward diversified mining and energy—despite softer sales in a weaker commodity market.
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