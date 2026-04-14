HMS Bergbau Announces Bold 2025 Financial Outlook

HMS Bergbau's preliminary 2025 figures show a tripling of EBITDA to EUR 59.4 million due to the initial consolidation of Maatla Resources and valuation effects from IFRS transition.

Sales decreased slightly to EUR 1.22 billion from EUR 1.36 billion in 2024, mainly due to lower commodity prices.

Net income significantly increased to EUR 54.8 million from EUR 13.2 million in the previous year.

Equity rose sharply to EUR 136.5 million from EUR 51.1 million, with an improved equity ratio of 38.2%.

The company is transforming into a diversified commodities firm, expanding into mining (majority stakes in Maatla and Hoshoza Resources), liquid fuels, and lubricants.

A webcast will be held on April 15, 2026, where CEO Dennis Schwindt and CFO Jens Moir will discuss the results and outlook.

The next important date, Publication of the consolidated/annual financial statements, at HMS Bergbau is on 30.06.2026.

The price of HMS Bergbau at the time of the news was 44,70EUR and was down -0,22 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 44,80EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,22 % since publication.





