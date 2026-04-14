Comet Posts Very Strong Order Intake
Comet enters 2026 with solid momentum: resilient sales in constant currency, surging orders, and a robust backlog signal strong demand despite global uncertainties.
Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
- Comet's net sales decreased slightly by 4.5% to CHF 106.3 million in Q1/26 compared to CHF 111.2 million in Q1/25, but increased by 5.8% in constant currency
- Incoming orders surged by 22.3% year-on-year to CHF 144.9 million, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.4, indicating strong demand across all divisions
- The semiconductor industry showed resilience and growth, with all segments gaining momentum despite geopolitical uncertainties and rising energy costs
- Comet expects 2026 to be a strong year, with net sales and adjusted EBITDA margin significantly exceeding 2025 levels, supported by a high order backlog
- The company maintains cautious optimism due to limited visibility on the timing and strength of the upcoming industry cycle, but anticipates good sales progression in Q2/26 and beyond
- Comet's exposure to the Middle East is minimal, but indirect effects like higher logistics costs and macroeconomic uncertainties could impact performance; the company is well-positioned to adapt to changing conditions
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Comet Holding is on 31.07.2026.
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