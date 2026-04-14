Comet Posts Very Strong Order Intake

Comet's net sales decreased slightly by 4.5% to CHF 106.3 million in Q1/26 compared to CHF 111.2 million in Q1/25, but increased by 5.8% in constant currency

Incoming orders surged by 22.3% year-on-year to CHF 144.9 million, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.4, indicating strong demand across all divisions

The semiconductor industry showed resilience and growth, with all segments gaining momentum despite geopolitical uncertainties and rising energy costs

Comet expects 2026 to be a strong year, with net sales and adjusted EBITDA margin significantly exceeding 2025 levels, supported by a high order backlog

The company maintains cautious optimism due to limited visibility on the timing and strength of the upcoming industry cycle, but anticipates good sales progression in Q2/26 and beyond

Comet's exposure to the Middle East is minimal, but indirect effects like higher logistics costs and macroeconomic uncertainties could impact performance; the company is well-positioned to adapt to changing conditions

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Comet Holding is on 31.07.2026.



