PondelWilkinson Expands National IR-PR Reach
PondelWilkinson accelerates its national growth, adding seasoned IR-PR leaders and deepening its technology and AI capabilities across key U.S. markets.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- PondelWilkinson announced an expansion of its national IR-PR presence in New York and Connecticut following the retirement of Anreder & Company principal Steven S. Anreder.
- Gary Fishman joins PondelWilkinson as a partner and Michael Wichman joins as a director, both coming from Anreder & Company.
- The move complements PondelWilkinson’s earlier 2025 strategic partnership with Todd Kehrli and MKR Investor Relations, which broadened the firm’s technology and AI service offerings.
- Gary Fishman’s background includes founding Hudson Stone (later merged into Publicis) and leading Publicis’s U.S. corporate and investor relations practice; he’s noted for creating Marvel’s successful investor reporting campaign.
- Michael Wichman was a DooleyWichman principal and has experience advising asset managers, high‑net‑worth advisors and startups; he also represented Madoff victims in lobbying for increased investor protection.
- PondelWilkinson, with 50+ years in investor relations and strategic PR and offices in New York, Connecticut and Los Angeles, emphasizes growth through thoughtful combinations with smaller firms to deliver depth, flexibility and personalized service.
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