Cherry SE Calls for Urgent Extraordinary Meeting

Cherry SE has convened an Extraordinary General Meeting on May 22, 2026 to propose a 4:1 reverse share split.

The reverse split is intended to offset accumulated balance-sheet losses and restore the company’s capital-market eligibility as a precondition for potential financing.

Cherry SE is evaluating financing options to support further restructuring and growth initiatives.

The Annual General Meeting is delayed because a change of auditor and related first-time audit procedures require more time.

The annual financial report publication has been rescheduled to July 15, 2026; preliminary 2025 results were published March 5, 2026, and the full Q1/2025 report will be available for download from May 7, 2026.

Cherry SE is a global manufacturer of computer input devices and digital healthcare hardware/software, headquartered in Auerbach (Germany) with sites in Germany, China (Zhuhai), Austria (Vienna) and multiple international sales offices.

The next important date, Munich Capital Market Conference (mkk) Alternatively: Munich Capital Markets Conference (mkk)., at Cherry is on 22.04.2026.

The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 0,4728EUR and was up +0,32 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,4700EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,58 % since publication.





