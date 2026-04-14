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    Cherry SE Calls for Urgent Extraordinary Meeting

    Cherry SE is reshaping its financial foundation, planning a 4:1 reverse share split and new financing options to back restructuring and future growth.

    Cherry SE Calls for Urgent Extraordinary Meeting
    Foto: Cherry SE
    • Cherry SE has convened an Extraordinary General Meeting on May 22, 2026 to propose a 4:1 reverse share split.
    • The reverse split is intended to offset accumulated balance-sheet losses and restore the company’s capital-market eligibility as a precondition for potential financing.
    • Cherry SE is evaluating financing options to support further restructuring and growth initiatives.
    • The Annual General Meeting is delayed because a change of auditor and related first-time audit procedures require more time.
    • The annual financial report publication has been rescheduled to July 15, 2026; preliminary 2025 results were published March 5, 2026, and the full Q1/2025 report will be available for download from May 7, 2026.
    • Cherry SE is a global manufacturer of computer input devices and digital healthcare hardware/software, headquartered in Auerbach (Germany) with sites in Germany, China (Zhuhai), Austria (Vienna) and multiple international sales offices.

    The next important date, Munich Capital Market Conference (mkk) Alternatively: Munich Capital Markets Conference (mkk)., at Cherry is on 22.04.2026.

    The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 0,4728EUR and was up +0,32 % compared with the previous day.
    11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,4700EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,58 % since publication.


    Cherry

    +1,17 %
    -11,10 %
    -5,02 %
    -13,79 %
    -29,86 %
    -90,32 %
    -98,63 %
    ISIN:DE000A3CRRN9WKN:A3CRRN





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    Cherry SE Calls for Urgent Extraordinary Meeting Cherry SE is reshaping its financial foundation, planning a 4:1 reverse share split and new financing options to back restructuring and future growth.
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