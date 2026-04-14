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    tokentus investment AG Announces Non-Cash Write-Downs & Impairments

    tokentus investment AG has reported significant non-cash write-downs and impairments for 2025, reshaping its annual results but leaving liquidity unaffected.

    tokentus investment AG Announces Non-Cash Write-Downs & Impairments
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • tokentus investment AG announced non-cash extraordinary write-downs and impairments in an inside-information release dated 14 April 2026.
    • The adjustments relate to the company’s annual financial statements as at 31 December 2025.
    • Non-cash extraordinary depreciation on fixed assets: €816,556.76.
    • Impairment losses on current assets: €296,744.91.
    • Total non-cash charge to profit: approximately €1.113 million; the measures have no impact on the company’s liquidity.
    • Write-downs were driven by developments in individual investments and the strict lower-of-cost-or-market rule for current assets; the provisional annual accounts are subject to audit.

    The price of tokentus investment at the time of the news was 0,8150EUR and was down -2,10 % compared with the previous day.


    tokentus investment

    -3,01 %
    -2,37 %
    -1,79 %
    -18,32 %
    -75,61 %
    ISIN:DE000A3CN9R8WKN:A3CN9R





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    tokentus investment AG Announces Non-Cash Write-Downs & Impairments tokentus investment AG has reported significant non-cash write-downs and impairments for 2025, reshaping its annual results but leaving liquidity unaffected.
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