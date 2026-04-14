tokentus investment AG Announces Non-Cash Write-Downs & Impairments

tokentus investment AG announced non-cash extraordinary write-downs and impairments in an inside-information release dated 14 April 2026.

The adjustments relate to the company’s annual financial statements as at 31 December 2025.

Non-cash extraordinary depreciation on fixed assets: €816,556.76.

Impairment losses on current assets: €296,744.91.

Total non-cash charge to profit: approximately €1.113 million; the measures have no impact on the company’s liquidity.

Write-downs were driven by developments in individual investments and the strict lower-of-cost-or-market rule for current assets; the provisional annual accounts are subject to audit.

The price of tokentus investment at the time of the news was 0,8150EUR and was down -2,10 % compared with the previous day.





