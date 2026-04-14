tokentus investment AG Announces Non-Cash Write-Downs & Impairments
tokentus investment AG has reported significant non-cash write-downs and impairments for 2025, reshaping its annual results but leaving liquidity unaffected.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- tokentus investment AG announced non-cash extraordinary write-downs and impairments in an inside-information release dated 14 April 2026.
- The adjustments relate to the company’s annual financial statements as at 31 December 2025.
- Non-cash extraordinary depreciation on fixed assets: €816,556.76.
- Impairment losses on current assets: €296,744.91.
- Total non-cash charge to profit: approximately €1.113 million; the measures have no impact on the company’s liquidity.
- Write-downs were driven by developments in individual investments and the strict lower-of-cost-or-market rule for current assets; the provisional annual accounts are subject to audit.
The price of tokentus investment at the time of the news was 0,8150EUR and was down -2,10 % compared with the previous
day.
-3,01 %
-2,37 %
-1,79 %
-18,32 %
-75,61 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte