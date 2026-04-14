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    AIXTRON SE Boosts EUR/USD Outlook & Reports Q1/2026 Results

    AIXTRON lifts its 2026 outlook despite a weak first quarter, signaling confidence in future demand and profitability amid temporary headwinds.

    AIXTRON SE Boosts EUR/USD Outlook & Reports Q1/2026 Results
    Foto: Aleksandr Grechanyuk - 471523012
    • AIXTRON raised its FY2026 guidance: now expects ~EUR 560m revenue (±30m), an EBIT margin of 17–20% and a gross margin of ~42% (previously EUR 520m ±30m, EBIT 16–19%, gross 41–42%).
    • Preliminary Q1/2026 order intake was approx. EUR 171m (Q1/2025: EUR 132.2m).
    • Preliminary Q1/2026 revenues were approx. EUR 59m (Q1/2025: EUR 112.5m), within the guided range of EUR 65m ±10m.
    • Preliminary Q1 gross profit was approx. EUR 11m with a gross margin of ~18% (Q1/2025: EUR 34.1m, 30%).
    • Preliminary Q1 operating result (EBIT) was approx. EUR -22m (EBIT margin ~-38%); results were hit by a mid-single-digit million one‑off personnel-reduction expense and negative operating leverage from low volume.
    • Cash and cash equivalents (including other current financial assets) totaled approx. EUR 273m at quarter end; the full Q1 report will be published on April 30, 2026.

    The price of EUR/USD at the time of the news was 1,17950USD and was up +0,34 % compared with the previous day.


    EUR/USD

    +0,29 %
    +1,86 %
    +3,48 %
    +1,03 %
    +3,61 %
    +6,04 %
    -1,80 %
    +4,45 %
    +22,34 %
    ISIN:EU0009652759WKN:965275





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    AIXTRON SE Boosts EUR/USD Outlook & Reports Q1/2026 Results AIXTRON lifts its 2026 outlook despite a weak first quarter, signaling confidence in future demand and profitability amid temporary headwinds.
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