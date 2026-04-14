AIXTRON SE Boosts EUR/USD Outlook & Reports Q1/2026 Results
AIXTRON boosts its 2026 outlook as surging optoelectronics demand lifts orders and cash, even as Q1 margins and earnings remain under pressure from one-off costs.
Foto: 518331998
- AIXTRON SE raises its FY 2026 revenue guidance from EUR 520 million to approximately EUR 560 million due to stronger-than-expected demand in the Optoelectronics sector.
- Preliminary Q1/2026 order intake increased by about 30% year-over-year to around EUR 171 million, with over 65% related to Optoelectronics.
- Q1/2026 revenues were approximately EUR 59 million, below the guided range, and gross profit was about EUR 11 million with an 18% margin, impacted by a one-off personnel expense.
- The preliminary operating result (EBIT) for Q1/2026 was approximately EUR -22 million, with an EBIT margin of about -38%, mainly due to low volume and one-off costs.
- Cash and cash equivalents increased to approximately EUR 273 million at the end of Q1/2026, up from EUR 224.6 million at the end of 2025, driven by positive cash flow.
- The company now expects an EBIT margin of around 17-20% and a gross margin of about 42% for FY 2026, reflecting improved market conditions and demand.
The price of EUR/USD at the time of the news was 1,17950USD and was up +0,34 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,17928USD this corresponds to a minus of -0,02 % since publication.
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+3,48 %
+1,03 %
+3,61 %
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+22,33 %
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