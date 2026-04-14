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    Jefferies belässt Aroundtown auf 'Underperform' - Ziel 2,30 Euro

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Jefferies belässt Aroundtown auf Underperform weiterhin
    • Kursziel 2,30 Euro bei aufgestocktem Grand City Anteil
    • Transaktion stärkt Fokus auf deutschen Wohnungsmarkt
    ANALYSE-FLASH - Jefferies belässt Aroundtown auf 'Underperform' - Ziel 2,30 Euro
    Foto: Aroundtown SA

    NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Aroundtown auf "Underperform" mit einem Kursziel von 2,30 Euro belassen. Mit dem aufgestockten Anteil an Grand City Properties richte sich Aroundtown noch mehr auf den robusten deutschen Wohnimmobilienmarkt aus und reduziere die Interessen von Minderheiten, schrieb Stephanie Dossmann in einem am Kommentar Dienstag. Sie wertet die Transaktion klar positiv für Aroundtown./ajx/he

    Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.04.2026 / 13:46 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.04.2026 / 13:46 / ET

    Aroundtown

    +3,83 %
    +2,17 %
    +6,88 %
    -9,84 %
    -0,75 %
    +93,73 %
    -60,16 %
    -26,32 %
    ISIN:LU1673108939WKN:A2DW8Z

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Aroundtown Aktie

    Die Aroundtown Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +2,80 % und einem Kurs von 2,574 auf Tradegate (14. April 2026, 20:22 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Aroundtown Aktie um +4,13 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +6,96 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Aroundtown bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 3,99 Mrd..

    Die letzten 8 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 2,7500EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 2,0000EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 4,0000EUR was eine Bandbreite von -23,02 %/+53,96 % bedeutet.


    Rating: Underperform
    Analyst:
    Kursziel: 2,30 Euro


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Community Beiträge zu Aroundtown - A2DW8Z - LU1673108939

    Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Aroundtown. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!

    ✧ SchlagzeilenErstellt durch wallstreetONLINE AI (Beta-Version: kann Fehler enthalten)
    Im wallstreetONLINE-Forum geht es um die Auswirkungen des GCP-Tenders und des Aroundtown-Aktienrückkaufs auf Kurs, Bewertung und Fundamentaldaten. Diskutiert werden gemeldete/geschätzte Tenderzahlen (u.a. 9,175,949 zum 8.4., 15,562,159 bis 9.4., Schätzung 30 Mio), ein Aroundtown-Buyback von 7,587,215 Aktien (7.–10.4.) sowie die Frage, ob das ARP Kursverluste abfedert. Fazit: FFO1 bleibt weitgehend unverändert, Bilanz/Standing stärken sich leicht; kurzfristig Unsicherheit und Volatilität durch fehlende Spätmeldungen.
    Das Sentiment der wallstreetONLINE Community ist im Moment positiv gegenüber Aroundtown eingestellt.

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    ANALYSE-FLASH Jefferies belässt Aroundtown auf 'Underperform' - Ziel 2,30 Euro Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Aroundtown auf "Underperform" mit einem Kursziel von 2,30 Euro belassen. Mit dem aufgestockten Anteil an Grand City Properties richte sich Aroundtown noch mehr auf den robusten deutschen …
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