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Jefferies belässt Aroundtown auf 'Underperform' - Ziel 2,30 Euro
- Jefferies belässt Aroundtown auf Underperform weiterhin
- Kursziel 2,30 Euro bei aufgestocktem Grand City Anteil
- Transaktion stärkt Fokus auf deutschen Wohnungsmarkt
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Aroundtown auf "Underperform" mit einem Kursziel von 2,30 Euro belassen. Mit dem aufgestockten Anteil an Grand City Properties richte sich Aroundtown noch mehr auf den robusten deutschen Wohnimmobilienmarkt aus und reduziere die Interessen von Minderheiten, schrieb Stephanie Dossmann in einem am Kommentar Dienstag. Sie wertet die Transaktion klar positiv für Aroundtown./ajx/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.04.2026 / 13:46 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.04.2026 / 13:46 / ET
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Aroundtown Aktie
Die Aroundtown Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +2,80 % und einem Kurs von 2,574 auf Tradegate (14. April 2026, 20:22 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Aroundtown Aktie um +4,13 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +6,96 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von Aroundtown bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 3,99 Mrd..
Die letzten 8 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 2,7500EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 2,0000EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 4,0000EUR was eine Bandbreite von -23,02 %/+53,96 % bedeutet.
Analyst:
Kursziel: 2,30 Euro
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Community Beiträge zu Aroundtown - A2DW8Z - LU1673108939
Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Aroundtown. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!
Das Sentiment der wallstreetONLINE Community ist im Moment positiv gegenüber Aroundtown eingestellt.
Wie findest du nun diese Meldung...doch genial für hier Investierte.....
Aroundtown’s ownership in GCP will increase to 81.5% upon settlement, compared to 62.5% ownership held prior to the Offer. The increased holding rate further strengthens Aroundtown’s position as a diversified European real estate platform with exposure to both commercial and residential assets. Aroundtown has successfully increased its stake in GCP and benefits from an expanded equity free float, supporting improved trading liquidity and the group’s long term capital markets profile.
Aroundtown will exchange 133,437,304 Aroundtown shares for the 33,359,326 shares of GCP which have been tendered, which is approx. 19% of GCP’s total share count. All the shares delivered under the exchange offer will be eligible to receive the dividend for the 2025 financial year, which the Company intends to propose for the 2026 AGM.
As a result of the accretive transaction, the Company expects a strong FFO I increase of €35 million on an annualized basis. The Company’s FFO I guidance for 2026, including the partial impact of the transaction in 2026, increases to a range of €275 million to €305 million. On a per share basis, the transaction is neutral on day one and therefore the 2026 guidance remains in the range of €0.24 to €0.27. The transaction is expected to be per share accretive in the mid-term and drive growth on a per share basis.
The Offer follows other recent measures which Aroundtown executed to support FFO I growth in addition to regular operational performance, such as targeted hotel repositioning’s, office conversions, and other targeted portfolio measures, while at the same time executing accretive balance sheet measures, such as the perpetual note transactions executed in recent months and the ongoing €250 million share buyback program. The running share buyback program is 72% completed as of last Friday, in which the Company has so far repurchased 70.7 million shares. The share buyback has been accretive on a per‑share basis and has partially offset the increase in the number of shares resulting from the Offer. Together these measures reflect Aroundtown’s focus on generating strong accretive growth, disciplined capital allocation approach, and creating value both on an absolute and per‑share basis.
Das Managment hatt ja, vor nicht allzu langer Zeit, Anleihen in australischem Dollar begegeben, kurz vor der Ankündigung der Notenbank die Zinsen