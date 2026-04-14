Jefferies belässt Aroundtown auf 'Underperform' - Ziel 2,30 Euro

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Quelle:

https://www.eqs-news.com/de/news/corporate/aroundtown-announces-successful-result-of-the-voluntary-exchange-offer-for-gcp-shares-increasing-its-holding-in-gcp-to-81-5/377ccb38-9ba2-4cd3-af27-18c839e8f1a5_en





Zitate hieraus:

AROUNDTOWN ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL RESULT OF THE VOLUNTARY EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GCP SHARES, INCREASING ITS HOLDING IN GCP TO 81.5%





Aroundtown’s ownership in GCP will increase to 81.5% upon settlement, compared to 62.5% ownership held prior to the Offer. The increased holding rate further strengthens Aroundtown’s position as a diversified European real estate platform with exposure to both commercial and residential assets. Aroundtown has successfully increased its stake in GCP and benefits from an expanded equity free float, supporting improved trading liquidity and the group’s long term capital markets profile.

Aroundtown will exchange 133,437,304 Aroundtown shares for the 33,359,326 shares of GCP which have been tendered, which is approx. 19% of GCP’s total share count. All the shares delivered under the exchange offer will be eligible to receive the dividend for the 2025 financial year, which the Company intends to propose for the 2026 AGM.

As a result of the accretive transaction, the Company expects a strong FFO I increase of €35 million on an annualized basis. The Company’s FFO I guidance for 2026, including the partial impact of the transaction in 2026, increases to a range of €275 million to €305 million. On a per share basis, the transaction is neutral on day one and therefore the 2026 guidance remains in the range of €0.24 to €0.27. The transaction is expected to be per share accretive in the mid-term and drive growth on a per share basis.

The Offer follows other recent measures which Aroundtown executed to support FFO I growth in addition to regular operational performance, such as targeted hotel repositioning’s, office conversions, and other targeted portfolio measures, while at the same time executing accretive balance sheet measures, such as the perpetual note transactions executed in recent months and the ongoing €250 million share buyback program. The running share buyback program is 72% completed as of last Friday, in which the Company has so far repurchased 70.7 million shares. The share buyback has been accretive on a per‑share basis and has partially offset the increase in the number of shares resulting from the Offer. Together these measures reflect Aroundtown’s focus on generating strong accretive growth, disciplined capital allocation approach, and creating value both on an absolute and per‑share basis.



