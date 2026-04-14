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    STEICO Q1 2026: Construction Recovery Delayed by Harsh Weather

    Despite a challenging start to 2026 marked by weather and cost headwinds, the company maintained its market leadership while laying the groundwork for a gradual earnings recovery.

    STEICO Q1 2026: Construction Recovery Delayed by Harsh Weather
    • Q1 2026 revenue: €94.8 million, down 6.9% year‑on‑year (Q1 2025: €101.8m).
    • Q1 profitability: EBITDA €13.2m (‑22.4% yoy), EBIT €6.2m (‑29.6% yoy), EBIT margin 6.7%.
    • Demand and activity hit by a harsh winter that delayed construction recovery across Europe, reducing product demand.
    • Temporary cost pressures from higher energy consumption (cold start to year) and rising transport costs due to Middle East disruptions.
    • Lower non‑operating income: currency hedging income €1.0m (vs €2.4m) and CO₂ allowance sales €1.8m (vs €2.3m); adjusted gross profit of the core business improved.
    • 2026 guidance: revenue expected to be ‑2% to +4% (≈€375–€398m); EBIT guidance €30–€38m, implying an EBIT margin of 8.0%–9.5%; company remains global market leader in wood‑fibre insulation and offers an integrated timber construction system.

    The price of Steico at the time of the news was 21,725EUR and was down -1,25 % compared with the previous day.


    Steico

    -2,27 %
    +3,29 %
    -1,12 %
    +3,04 %
    +0,69 %
    -55,06 %
    -72,36 %
    +128,10 %
    +15,28 %
    ISIN:DE000A0LR936WKN:A0LR93





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    STEICO Q1 2026: Construction Recovery Delayed by Harsh Weather Despite a challenging start to 2026 marked by weather and cost headwinds, the company maintained its market leadership while laying the groundwork for a gradual earnings recovery.
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