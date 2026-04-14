STEICO Q1 2026: Construction Recovery Delayed by Harsh Weather
Despite a challenging start to 2026 marked by weather and cost headwinds, the company maintained its market leadership while laying the groundwork for a gradual earnings recovery.
- Q1 2026 revenue: €94.8 million, down 6.9% year‑on‑year (Q1 2025: €101.8m).
- Q1 profitability: EBITDA €13.2m (‑22.4% yoy), EBIT €6.2m (‑29.6% yoy), EBIT margin 6.7%.
- Demand and activity hit by a harsh winter that delayed construction recovery across Europe, reducing product demand.
- Temporary cost pressures from higher energy consumption (cold start to year) and rising transport costs due to Middle East disruptions.
- Lower non‑operating income: currency hedging income €1.0m (vs €2.4m) and CO₂ allowance sales €1.8m (vs €2.3m); adjusted gross profit of the core business improved.
- 2026 guidance: revenue expected to be ‑2% to +4% (≈€375–€398m); EBIT guidance €30–€38m, implying an EBIT margin of 8.0%–9.5%; company remains global market leader in wood‑fibre insulation and offers an integrated timber construction system.
The price of Steico at the time of the news was 21,725EUR and was down -1,25 % compared with the previous day.
-2,27 %
+3,29 %
-1,12 %
+3,04 %
+0,69 %
-55,06 %
-72,36 %
+128,10 %
+15,28 %
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