Helvetia & Baloise Deliver Strong 2025 Results, Boost Dividends & Set Bold 2028 Goals

Helvetia Baloise achieved a strong 2025 performance with underlying earnings of CHF 633.4 million, up 19.8% from the previous year

The group will propose a dividend of CHF 7.70 per share for 2025, representing a 5.4% increase and a payout of CHF 765.5 million

Integration of Helvetia and Baloise is progressing as planned, with CHF 139 million in synergies realized by the end of 2025 and a target of CHF 650 million total synergies by 2028

New financial targets for 2028 include 10-12% annual growth in underlying earnings per share, a return on adjusted equity of 16-18%, and over CHF 2.8 billion in cumulative dividends from 2026 to 2028

Helvetia’s non-life business showed continued growth with a 2.8% increase in business volume and an improved combined ratio of 93.1%, driven by better underwriting discipline and claims development

The Group’s pro forma combined underlying earnings reached CHF 1.035 billion with a business volume of around CHF 20 billion, and the capital position remains strong with an estimated SST ratio of approximately 260%.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Helvetia Holding is on 15.04.2026.

The price of Helvetia Holding at the time of the news was 234,20EUR and was down -0,09 % compared with the previous day.

17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 233,40EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,34 % since publication.





